ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Ozarks First.com

Cooking with Charlie: Sausage Balls Part 1

Mix all the ingredients and form into small balls. Place balls on a sprayed cookie sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 10-12 minutes. These can be made ahead of time and frozen. Let thaw before baking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy