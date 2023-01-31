Read full article on original website
Related
What to watch this weekend February 3, 2023: Movie awards contenders
Awards season never really ends, which means this year’s Oscar-nominated movies are hitting streaming services now to build anticipation before the big night. Todd Field’s Best Picture nominee “TÁR” arrived on Peacock last week, and you should definitely check it out there if you missed it in theaters. (Here is how to watch “TAR” online.) But unfortunately, there are no currently nominated films or likely future contenders new to streaming this week. But we’ve rounded up some movies that began streaming in the past week or this weekend that have something of interest to awards-watchers. The contender to watch this weekend: “Spoiler...
Essence
Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
EW.com
Three Women, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo canceled as Showtime merges with Paramount+
It's the end of the line for three Showtime series. On Monday, the premium cabler announced that it was canceling American Gigolo with Jon Bernthal and the Demián Bichir-led horror-drama Let the Right One In after one season apiece. Additionally, Three Women, which stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and Lola Kirke, and is based on the international bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo, will not be moving forward, despite previously finishing production.
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Oscar Experts Typing: After both of their films over-performed, is Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh ahead in Best Actress?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, fresh off Oscar nominations, we reassess Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back to type about the event that everyone is talking about this week: The return of “Succession” on March 26, a date you called months ago. Wait, I’m sorry, actually we’re still typing about the Oscars! Phase 2 has arrived and, at least at this moment, we’ve got a lot of races to untangle. In fact, it’s possible only...
9 best Oscar movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max and more with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Everything you need to catch up on the best Oscars nominated movies from your couch.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
Netflix’s new No 1 film You People torn apart by critics but viewers praise one aspect
Netflix’s latest No 1 film, the culture-clash comedy You People, has been torn apart by critics. In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “culture-clash romcom wholeheartedly convinced it’s a satire”, and argued that it “wastes” the talents of Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.However, the movie, which also stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny and Nia Long, has enjoyed a warmer reception on social media.The film focuses on the conflicts between two families from different racial and religious backgrounds, and has been described as an updated spin on Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.On...
game-news24.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streamed via Disney Plus Aroged
It’s finally here. You can finally watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+, in IMAX Enhanced Quality. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available on Disney Plus. There was likely to be a time when the film came to the streaming service. It is astounding how long the second Black Panther movie exploded on the platform. Wawakanda Forever has been playing in the cinemas for 82 days. That makes Black Panther the slowest movie to come to Disney Plus.
Collider
10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
Hello Sunshine Shuts Down Kids & Animation Division
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Hello Sunshine is shuttering its kids and animation business as part of a strategic decision to focus Candle Media’s kids and animation efforts under Moonbug, the family production studio the corp snapped up for a near $3 billion in November 2021. Hello Sunshine will collaborate with Moonbug on future kids and animation projects. As a result, a few individuals will be departing Hello Sunshine over the coming weeks. The Blackstone-backed Candle Media, which is also co-run and co-founded by Tom Staggs, acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine in August 2021 for $900M. At last April’s MIP TV,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release
As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
IGN
Sci-Fi Action Film 65 Starring Adam Driver to Release in India on March 10
The first of many Adam Driver films will be arriving in early March, as Sony Pictures' 65 finally makes its way to theatres. The film starring the two-time Academy Award nominated actor as Pilot Mills. The story follows Mills after a massive crash on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth, 65 million years ago. Stranded in a planet alongside another survivor, Koa played by Ariana Greenblatt. Mills has one shot to save himself, as they make their way through treacherous terrain featuring prehistoric creatures such as dinosaurs and more.
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Available on Digital Platforms Now: Here's How to Watch
The film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the most-anticipated Marvel movies of 2022. Now, it's available on digital platforms starting today, the first day of Black History Month, and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The wait between Wakanda Forever's theatrical release and its digital platform release on Disney+ was Disney's longest so far since it launched its streaming service, but now your patience can finally be rewarded.
Comments / 0