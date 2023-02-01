Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Freeland wins defensive battle
Freeland may not have gotten many style points, but the Falcons got a win. The Falcons scrapped past New Lothrop, earning a 38-30 girls basketball victory Wednesday.
Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Saginaw High rallies to top Dow
Saginaw High needed a big fourth quarter to overcome Midland Dow, earning a 62-59 Saginaw Valley League boys basketball win Tuesday. And Saginaw High coach Julian Taylor wasn’t taking the win lightly.
Three Bucs, one former Cav sign letters of intent at 475 Elite
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - 475 Elite at Dort mall was the site of something special. Four athletes signed letters of intent to play football at the next level. Beecher's QB Zion Yonder signed with Lake Erie, Jecorian Willis is going to Alma, while Jaylin Townsend and former Carman-Ainsworth Cav Timonthy Ormond are going to Ferris State.
10 Davison Cardinals sign letters of intent to play college sports
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison high school hosted 10 athletes Wednesday night for national signing day. Here are the athletes and college sport they'll be playing:
Funeral for Ithaca star QB Brady Hessbrook set for Friday
The funeral for one of Ithaca’s favorite sons is Friday, one week after the death of former star quarterback Brady Hessbrook. Hessbrook, the son of Ithaca athletic director and former football coach Terry Hessbrook, died Friday, Jan. 27. He was 20 years old. No cause of death was given.
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Michigan State mailbag: Transfer portal strategy, NCAA Tournament outlook, fifth-year decision
EAST LANSING – We’re playing the hits in this edition of our Michigan State mailbag. Spartans fans wanted to hear about Tom Izzo’s transfer portal strategy, the likelihood of current players returning for a fifth year and the outlook on some of the Spartans’ recruits. That’s...
Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Davison wallops Powers Catholic in final tune-up before potential epic showdown with Grand Blanc
FLINT – Bring on Grand Blanc. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Missing 15-year-old Adriana Davidson found dead near football field at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School
The search for a missing 15-year-old Washtenaw County girl came to a tragic end Monday, when her body was found under the bleachers near her high school football field.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
