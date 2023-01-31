ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Princess Bride In Concert

The Princess Bride In Concert is coming to Orchestra Hall on February 14 and 15. Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before… with the power of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in this cinematic concert experience. Tickets are still available for both shows, plus...
DETROIT, MI

