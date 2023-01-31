Read full article on original website
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
money.com
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
moneytalksnews.com
4 Places Where Home Prices Could Plummet 25%
As housing prices cool significantly in many U.S. markets, experts have mostly had reassuring words for nervous homeowners. These real estate professionals have insisted that although a price correction is indeed underway, it should be modest — in most places. However, a handful of markets might not be so...
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
msn.com
The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
constructiondive.com
‘Recession is underway’ for home builders
The housing industry downturn is poised to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist. Elevated inflation and mortgage rates coupled with the high building material and construction costs that have plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on residential contractors, Rob Dietz said at a press briefing at the International Builders’ Show Tuesday in Las Vegas.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Housing prices to head south in 2023
Redfin’s 2023 Housing Outlook reports that a post-pandemic sales slump will push home prices down for the first time in a decade. Mortgage rates will take center stage in 2023, with high rates likely to make it the slowest housing market year since 2011, according to annual end-of-year predictions from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
straightarrownews.com
US lost 287,000 jobs while government was reporting +1 million in gains
The labor market may have been much weaker than the government let on in 2022. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics initially reported the U.S. economy added 1.2 million jobs last spring, a new report shows the private sector had a net loss of 287,000 jobs during the same time period, a difference of nearly 1.5 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market
A new survey finds Americans are woefully misinformed about the nation’s mercurial housing market, even as millions of them prepare to buy homes. Twenty-eight million Americans plan to purchase a home in 2023, according to a survey released Tuesday by NerdWallet, the personal finance company. On average, they hope to spend $269,200. But that figure…
10 Top Housing Markets for Buyers in 2023
Although home prices are not expected to drop in 2023, the good news is that there are still many appealing markets that are relatively affordable for prospective buyers. And that's the case for the...
