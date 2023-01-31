Read full article on original website
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom
Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death. On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb." A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?
It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
Here’s Why Fans Are Worried That Khloé Kardashian Is Getting Back With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal
Khloé Kardashian’s friends and fans reportedly fear she might get back with cheating ex Tristan Thompson – with whom she shares four-year-old daughter True as well as a five-month-old son who was born via surrogate last year – after they have b...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
TMZ.com
Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral Draws Celebrities to Toronto
Tristan Thompson held a funeral for his late mother this weekend -- which a handful of notable celebrities flew out for to pay their respects ... including the Kardashians. The NBA player was on hand Saturday in Toronto -- where a service was held for his mom, Andrea, who died suddenly over a week ago after suffering a heart attack. Tristan was dressed in all black outside, where Andrea's casket was eventually carried through as well.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Elite Daily
The Kardashians Are Reportedly “Nervous” About Kanye’s Rumored Marriage
According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.
Khloé Kardashian is an inspiration for her transformation
Khloé Kardashian has been in the public eye for a very long time. So whenever she changes her look or debuts something new, it often makes headlines and gets people’s attention. However, this also hurls up rumors that the 38 year old model is finally putting to rest.
Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos
Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.
Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner, & More Of Aire Scott’s Family Celebrate Kylie’s Son’s 1st Birthday
The party didn’t stop for the KarJenner clan as they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s son Aire’s first birthday a day after his sister Stormi’s lavish shindig to commemorate her turning 5! And just like they did for Kylie’s daughter, the fam came out in force to mark Aire’s milestone on Thursday, February 2. Not only did Kylie share a sweet video montage on Instagram of the baby boy, whom, along with Stormi, she shares with Travis Scott, but grandmother Kris Jenner and auntie Kim Kardashian gave a shout out as well.
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 13 Months, Is ‘Walking Everywhere Now’
On the move! Maralee Nichols is in awe of son Theo's latest developmental milestones. “My baby is walking everywhere now 🥺,” Nichols, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, sharing footage of her son, 13 months, toddling around a child-friendly gym. The fitness influencer gave birth to Theo — whom she shares with Tristan […]
Kourtney Kardashian Gave Fans A Rare Glimpse At Her Messy Hair And No-Makeup Face—She’s Stunning!
Kourtney Kardashian proved that she doesn’t need a glam squad and an expensive red-carpet worthy outfit to blow her fans away, as she still managed to look incredible in some super-casual threads, a makeup-free face and messy hair! Jealous, us? Never! The 43-year-old mom-of-three shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story on January 16th, and she didn’t seem to have any makeup on, although she did appear to be using Instagram’s freckle filter to give herself some, you guessed it, subtle freckles underneath her eyes. We’ll allow it!
Khloé Kardashian Declares She Has 'Faith' & 'Peace' As Rumors Swirl She's Back With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson
Is Khloé Kardashian sending a message to the trolls? As rumors swirl over her and ex Tristan Thompson's possible reunion, the reality star made a cryptic post to insist she's happy in life despite what haters may think."The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams," the first quote read, which she posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2.Hours later, another post said she isn't trying to get back at those who have wronged her. "A...
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
