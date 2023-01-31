Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. Mori
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. Mori
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. Mori
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. Mori
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. Mori
btimesherald.com
George Evans 1941 – 2023
George Evans, 82, of Ogden, Utah, passed away Jan. 23, 2023. He was under the loving care of his daughter, Cheri. George was born to George Brooks and Margaret Jean. He grew up in Ketchum, Idaho. His mother divorced George Brooks, and she later married a widower, John “Jack” Evans. George had two new older brothers, Jackie and Bob, and one younger brother, Bill.
Wienermobile, polar plunge, bald eagle viewing and MORE happening this weekend
February 2023 has entered the chat and it's time to kick off your weekend with some community fun happening across Utah!
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi football stars accept college offers
Eight senior members of Lehi’s 5A state championship football team signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the next level in a ceremony at the school this afternoon. Several other players have received offers but are waiting to make their decisions at a later time. Of...
New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest
Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
millardccp.com
Man, 29, drowns at hot pots
A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
usustatesman.com
Blood, sweat and tears — but no money
LOGAN — What’s green, valuable and something everyone wants? Money. And the Utah State University Men’s Rugby club is no exception. Last year, the club competed in their fall season and made it to tournaments in the spring. Because of success in their games, they were invited to travel to play in the national championship. However, they had to pass after realizing they couldn’t afford to get there.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
KUTV
Authorities provide no answers in deaths of 2 West Valley Northrop Grumman employees
WEST VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — More than two days after two employees were killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley, there are still no details as to how the individuals died. In an email Thursday morning, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson told 2News, “Out of respect for the...
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
KSLTV
Man hit by garbage truck in Layton, flown to hospital
LAYTON, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said. A garbage truck was traveling west on state Route 193, near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, at about 9 a.m. As it neared 1000 West, it hit a male occupant of a car that was pulled to the side of the road after the occupant entered the roadway in front of the garbage truck.
kjzz.com
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
kjzz.com
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded by The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
lehifreepress.com
New IV therapy business opens on Lehi Main Street
Part of a national wellness trend, The Mint IV Bar recently opened on Main Street in Lehi, offering various therapies delivered intravenously to bolster health. Kitty Palazzola, the owner of The Mint IV Bar, has been aware of intravenous therapy for years. Palazzola’s father, diagnosed with diabetes, often required IV therapy to help reduce symptoms of his condition. At the time, no IV therapy facilities existed near their California residence. With no other choice, Palazzola would travel to Mexico to get his needed care. This distinctive therapy helped him in ways no other treatments had.
KSLTV
Jordan School District in need of 40 employees
HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
Ogden teacher arrested for using charity donations for personal use
An Ogden teacher has been arrested after an investigation showed she used money designated for a children's charity and used it for personal items instead.
