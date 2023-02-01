ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US News and World Report

Investments in Indonesia's Nickel Industry

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is courting Tesla Inc to invest in the country, which has become a key player in the electric vehicle industrythanks to its rich nickel reserves. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery materials and electric vehicle production with global manufacturers including Hyundai, LG and Foxconn.
Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
US News and World Report

Reactions to the Death of Former Pakistan President Musharraf

(Reuters) -Following are reactions to the death on Sunday of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, A FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE AND CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY. "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that...
US News and World Report

Australia Trade Minister to Travel to Beijing to Meet Counterpart

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia trade minister Don Farrell said on Monday he had agreed to an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing in the near future, in the latest sign that relations between the two countries are thawing. "Our meeting represents another important step in the stabilisation of...
US News and World Report

China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
US News and World Report

Australia's Biggest State Unveils Plan for Cashless Poker Machines

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The leader of Australia's most populous state on Monday unveiled a plan to make all poker machines cashless within five years to fight money laundering and problem gambling, setting up a political battle ahead of a state election next month. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said...
US News and World Report

South Korea, Australia Central Banks Renew Currency Swap Agreement

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028. The agreement, first signed in 2014, allows either party to exchange funds in own currency for...
US News and World Report

Japan's Daikin Picks Manchester, UK as Test Bed for Green Tech

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Japanese industrial company Daikin has signed a deal with the northern English city of Manchester to deploy heat pumps in some of its public buildings and act as a test bed for the technology, the company told Reuters exclusively. Daikin - one of the world's largest...
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Hot Air

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Last week, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised interest rates as expected and flagged that credit conditions would remain as tight as necessary to tame inflation. Still, stocks rallied and bond yields fell...

