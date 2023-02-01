ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record

On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Ja Morant’s Nike Signature Sneaker Is Almost Here: How It Happened

A player of Ja Morant’s stature could’ve conceivably signed with any footwear company he wanted, but for him, it was always going to be Nike. “The offers came through, but I told my fam [and] my agency that Nike was always my choice,” Morant said during a media event in January. “I didn’t really care about any other brands.”
MEMPHIS, TN
dallasexpress.com

LeBron James Closes in on Scoring Record

LeBron James will soon become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He got within 100 points of the record on Tuesday night with a team-high 28 points as his Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 in overtime. James has now scored 38,299 points in his career (1,058...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2023 NBA All-Star Game roster announcement: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant lead list of reserve selections

The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wildcards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy