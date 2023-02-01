Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record
On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
"He read all the comments" — Aaron Mckie on Allen Iverson's obsession with reading the newspaper
Aaron McKie disclosed how Allen Iverson prepared for Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals.
hypebeast.com
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
Lakers: Former Three-Time LA Champion Reacts To Rui Hachimura Trade
The new Laker has performed admirably in his first three games for LA.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson warns Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with LeBron James
LeBron James has very vocal detractors and very vocal supporters in the media. James has always been a divisive figure in the sports world, so it was natural for media members to have oscillating viewpoints on how they perceive the star. One of the biggest fans of James in the...
Skip Bayless Still Finds A Way To Criticize LeBron James After Recording A Triple-Double Against The Knicks
NBA analyst Skip Bayless isn't impressed with LeBron James' triple-double performance against the New York Knicks.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
Complex
Ja Morant’s Nike Signature Sneaker Is Almost Here: How It Happened
A player of Ja Morant’s stature could’ve conceivably signed with any footwear company he wanted, but for him, it was always going to be Nike. “The offers came through, but I told my fam [and] my agency that Nike was always my choice,” Morant said during a media event in January. “I didn’t really care about any other brands.”
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Today's opponents have some assets.
Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Ominous Update On Sore Left Ankle
At least he's got the All-Star break coming up?
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James loses out to Nikola Jokic for January’s Western Conference Player of the Month
LeBron James continues to defy logic and Father Time simultaneously in the second decade of his career. However, that wasn’t enough to earn him Western Conference Player of the Month honors for January 2023 with Nikola Jokic named the award-winner on Thursday. This would have been LeBron’s first Player...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Thinks LA Should Trade For Veteran Wing Without Disrupting Core
He could be a great two-way addition.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Among The Supporters As LeBron James Nears Scoring Record
Abdul-Jabbar says he is celebrating LeBron's accomplishment
dallasexpress.com
LeBron James Closes in on Scoring Record
LeBron James will soon become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He got within 100 points of the record on Tuesday night with a team-high 28 points as his Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 in overtime. James has now scored 38,299 points in his career (1,058...
LeBron James' quest to become all-time scoring leader has Lakers ticket prices skyrocketing
With Lakers superstar LeBron James on the cusp of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, ticket prices to upcoming games where that milestone could be reached are astronomical.
Jayen Brown turns to Celtics great Bill Russell when the balance of basketball and advocacy gets tough
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has not always found balancing his interests in off-court advocacy with the rigors of an NBA season easy, but he only has to look at his own jersey for inspiration in those moments. Brown is of course not basking in his own glory but...
CBS Sports
2023 NBA All-Star Game roster announcement: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant lead list of reserve selections
The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wildcards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.
Comments / 0