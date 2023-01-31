ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent

It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Buck leaving St. Aloysius and headed to ACCS

Savannah Buck is parting ways with St. Aloysius as she has been named as the new Head Softball Coach at Adams County Christian School. “I’ve had a good run at St. Al, but it’s time for me to move on,” Buck said. I’m not from Vicksburg or even Mississippi for that matter, so I knew when I got out of college that it would be a stepping stone for me and I knew I wouldn’t be here for that long. I especially appreciate Mike Jones for giving me my first real coaching opportunity and entrusting me with both programs.“
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Raymond’s Hilton signs to Hinds CC

Raymond High School football player Catrell Hilton signed to Hinds Community College on Wednesday. Hilton, who starred at wide receiver, finished the 2022 season with 27 catches, 464 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Rangers to a 7-4 record under Head Coach Michael Fields. Hilton will soon be...
RAYMOND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gators defeated Clinton 61-58

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Clinton 61-58 on Friday night. Malik Franklin led the Gators with 18 points followed by Jaylin Jackson who added 13. Davian Willams also scored nine pointer while Tyler Henderson put up eight. The Gators are now 26-2 on the year under Head...
VICKSBURG, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy