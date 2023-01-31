Read full article on original website
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another
Daphane White showed up big for the Lady Tigers' victory, scoring 26 points and finishing with 11 rebounds. The post Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JSU DC Bradley Ready to Oversee, Improve the 2022 Best SWAC Defense in 2023
Jackson State football announced its full 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday. In a press release, JSU announced that “staying with the program is Otis Riddley, who is now Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends, Jeff Weeks is now Senior Defensive Analyst / Special Teams, and Brandon Morton is now the running backs coach. “New to […]
Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State
Terry Collins scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for the Delta Devils The post Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
vicksburgnews.com
Buck leaving St. Aloysius and headed to ACCS
Savannah Buck is parting ways with St. Aloysius as she has been named as the new Head Softball Coach at Adams County Christian School. “I’ve had a good run at St. Al, but it’s time for me to move on,” Buck said. I’m not from Vicksburg or even Mississippi for that matter, so I knew when I got out of college that it would be a stepping stone for me and I knew I wouldn’t be here for that long. I especially appreciate Mike Jones for giving me my first real coaching opportunity and entrusting me with both programs.“
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond’s Hilton signs to Hinds CC
Raymond High School football player Catrell Hilton signed to Hinds Community College on Wednesday. Hilton, who starred at wide receiver, finished the 2022 season with 27 catches, 464 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Rangers to a 7-4 record under Head Coach Michael Fields. Hilton will soon be...
Brandon, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Brandon. The North Pontotoc High School soccer team will have a game with Bay High School on February 04, 2023, 12:00:00. The West Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Stone High School on February 04, 2023, 10:00:00.
vicksburgnews.com
Gators defeated Clinton 61-58
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Clinton 61-58 on Friday night. Malik Franklin led the Gators with 18 points followed by Jaylin Jackson who added 13. Davian Willams also scored nine pointer while Tyler Henderson put up eight. The Gators are now 26-2 on the year under Head...
Vicksburg Boys Basketball Squeaks Out Win Over Challenging Clinton Team
Vicksburg and Clinton played to a one-possession game Friday night. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares the highlights.
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
Mississippi scientist receives national Researcher of the Year honors for groundbreaking work
A Mississippi scientist’s groundbreaking work with COVID-19 and the public health risks of the disease in the workplace has received national recognition and led to him being named Researcher of the Year for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Dr. Benjamin Trump, a Vicksburg research social scientist with...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
WLBT
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location
A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
WLBT
‘Breathe for me’: Copiah County leaders reenact crime scene inside high school in hopes of preventing youth violence
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shock. Heartbreak. Rage. No one would want to relive a crime scene. Unless of course, it could prevent someone else from experiencing the same horror. This is what city and county leaders in Copiah County had hoped when they reenacted a homicide investigation last week before...
WLBT
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
