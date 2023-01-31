Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
benzinsider.com
Here’s the Interior of the Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV
Since the Mercedes-Benz EQG concept was unveiled at the Munich Auto Show in September 2021, we have been eagerly anticipating more updates about its production version. Recently, the electric SUV was once again spotted, and this time, it’s taking a break from testing. With that, we finally get a glimpse of its cockpit.
Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Axing Most Coupes, Wagons, and Convertibles
Mercedes-BenzThe lineup's getting chopped from 33 to 14, with most wagons, coupes, and convertibles getting cut in the name of profitability.
msn.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Gets New Looks, Electrified Powertrain
Mercedes revealed the 2024 CLA Coupe lineup, previewing newly styled front and rear ends, restyled headlights, and new wheel options. Peak output stays at 221 horsepower, but a newly electrified powertrain adds 13 horsepower to bring peak power lower in the range. There's no word on official pricing yet, but...
Top Speed
Mercedes AMG-SL63: A Brilliant Sports GT That Can't Quite Keep Up With The 911 Turbo S
Mercedes has a long line of luxurious, sports coupes. The Mercedes SL is the most notable of the brand’s models as the nameplate dates back to 1954 with the 190 SL W121 and 300 SL W198 models. Over the years, the model has evolved, and eventually, it transformed into a heavyweight luxury convertible with massive power.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Top Speed
10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car
The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
2024 Range Rover Velar Borrows Style And Tech From Its Handsome Big Brother
While Land Rover might be more well-known for its hardy luxury SUVs that excel in harsher conditions, it's made significant headway in the mid-sized SUV segment with its Range Rover series. When the Velar was introduced in 2017, the company aimed to bring some of the styling and features from its high-end lineup down to a more affordable platform, unifying the design language and making luxury features more accessible to a larger market.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
torquenews.com
Cost Per Mile on Tesla Vehicles Reveals Interesting Results
When you look at all of Tesla's vehicles and their cost per mile, you get some interesting results. When you look at Tesla vehicles, one thing to gauge the value you are getting for the vehicle is the cost per mile. It isn't the only measure - things like performance, acceleration, longevity, room, and efficiency also matter.
The Most Reliable Full-Size Truck According to RepairPal
Will you choose the RepairPal pick as the most reliable full-size truck in the market? You might when you see which one it is. The post The Most Reliable Full-Size Truck According to RepairPal appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0