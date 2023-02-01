Read full article on original website
Related
Mary J Blige: the era-defining R&B original is back on imperial form – and primed for Grammys success
In 2015, Mary J Blige performed at Glastonbury. She appeared on the Friday afternoon during a rainstorm so relentless that the TV coverage was frequently blurred by water on the camera lens, innocuously sandwiched between Alabama Shakes and a wheezy-sounding Motörhead on their last legs. It was a relatively lowly billing for an artist with 100m sales to their name, but the sight of an R&B artist on the Pyramid stage still carried the tang of novelty – it was the year someone got up a petition protesting Kanye West’s headlining appearance as “an insult to rock music” – and, moreover, Blige’s career was, by her standards at least, on its uppers.
dancehallmag.com
Interview: Collie Buddz Encourages Fans To ‘Take It Easy’
It can be easy to become preoccupied with the dynamism of everyday life, and Collie Buddz’s new single Take It Easy is a reminder to stop and smell the roses you’ve planted. Released today, the track oozes all the feels of self-care meets reggae sweetness, a welcomed message...
dancehallmag.com
I-Octane, Khago Say They Deserve Credit For Breaking Vybz Kartel, Mavado’s Vice Grip On Dancehall
Dancehall stars I-Octane and Khago have asserted that younger artists should show appreciation to them for dismantling what, back then, was the seemingly unbreakable dominance of Mavado and Vybz Kartel in the early to the mid-2010s. “All dem young artiste dem weh buss afta me enuh fi pay mi homage....
dancehallmag.com
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo
American rapper Future has gotten a tattoo of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley on his right leg. A clip that has been circulating on social media shows the Wait For U rapper on FaceTime while getting his new ink. It seems he’s a fan of historical greats, because Marley falls right above an older tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
dancehallmag.com
I-Octane Shares Why He Relocated From Jamaica To Florida: “Mi Nuh Have No Regrets”
Dancehall’s Hot Rass I-Octane has outlined the reasons he opted to relocate from Jamaica to Florida, among them, disloyal music selectors and producers, but also the fact that he already had massive accomplishments such as dominating the biggest stage shows, and contracts with the biggest corporate brands in Jamaica.
Comments / 0