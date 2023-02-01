ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Mary J Blige: the era-defining R&B original is back on imperial form – and primed for Grammys success

In 2015, Mary J Blige performed at Glastonbury. She appeared on the Friday afternoon during a rainstorm so relentless that the TV coverage was frequently blurred by water on the camera lens, innocuously sandwiched between Alabama Shakes and a wheezy-sounding Motörhead on their last legs. It was a relatively lowly billing for an artist with 100m sales to their name, but the sight of an R&B artist on the Pyramid stage still carried the tang of novelty – it was the year someone got up a petition protesting Kanye West’s headlining appearance as “an insult to rock music” – and, moreover, Blige’s career was, by her standards at least, on its uppers.
dancehallmag.com

Interview: Collie Buddz Encourages Fans To ‘Take It Easy’

It can be easy to become preoccupied with the dynamism of everyday life, and Collie Buddz’s new single Take It Easy is a reminder to stop and smell the roses you’ve planted. Released today, the track oozes all the feels of self-care meets reggae sweetness, a welcomed message...
dancehallmag.com

Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo

American rapper Future has gotten a tattoo of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley on his right leg. A clip that has been circulating on social media shows the Wait For U rapper on FaceTime while getting his new ink. It seems he’s a fan of historical greats, because Marley falls right above an older tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

