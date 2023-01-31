The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.

1 DAY AGO