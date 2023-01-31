Read full article on original website
Defunct Crypto DEX Etherdelta Still Holds $42M in Customer Assets
© Reuters Defunct Crypto DEX Etherdelta Still Holds $42M in Customer Assets. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) director updated the community about a DEX that crashed with people’s assets. Etherdelta still holds $42 million in customers’ assets. In 2018, SEC charged Etherdelta’s founders for managing assets without registration. Conor...
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.04%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.59%.
Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens Continue Incredible Run as Optimism (OP) Breaks All-Time High: Here’s Why
© Reuters Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens Continue Incredible Run as Optimism (OP) Breaks All-Time High: Here’s Why. Optimism’s governance token OP has reached a new all-time high of $3.20. It’s up about 230% in the last month. Other Layer-2 tokens like Loopring (LRC), ImmutableX (IMX), and Polygon...
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers
(Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Hindenburg's bet has been lucrative so far. Its allegations, which...
Gold Retreats Amid Vanishing Recessionary Fear
In a piece I wrote on Jan. 28, I warned about growing hopes for retesting $2000 could lead to a fake breakout shortly to trap gold bulls as the retesting of $2000 seemed likely until the Federal Reserve gave its final verdict on Feb.1, 2023. Once again, I explained the...
Santander Chile ADR earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Santander Chile ADR (NYSE: BSAC) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614.04M versus the consensus estimate of $590.49M. Santander Chile ADR's stock price closed at $16.60. It is up 0% in the last...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Fed Postures as States Grow Alarmed at Currency Debasement
As the Federal Reserve winds down its rate hiking campaign, precious metals bulls are anticipating a favorable environment for gains ahead. On Wednesday, Fed policymakers raised their benchmark rate by just a quarter point. Chairman Jerome Powell also delivered remarks widely interpreted by markets as dovish. He suggested the Fed was close to declaring victory over inflation.
Gold nurses steep losses as dollar rebounds ahead of nonfarm payrolls
Investing.com -- Gold prices inched higher on Friday after pulling back sharply from nine-month highs in the prior session as the dollar rebounded in anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data, while other economic readings showed some strength in the labor market. While the Federal Reserve recently noted that inflation was...
