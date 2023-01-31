ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area

A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
New movie studio to open in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
Conway Planning Commission prepares for city’s rapid growth

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is vastly changing, not just in population, but by attracting new types of businesses like hotels. Brian O’Neil has served on the Conway Planning Commission for six years and is in his first year as chairman. He said much has changed...
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
