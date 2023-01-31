Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
WMBF
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says. Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle...
WMBF
This weekend is the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Spring Home Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 Spring Home Show is brought to you by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association. More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services. You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, hurricane...
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
travelawaits.com
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local
One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out after Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s mayor says she wants answers after a Chinese balloon was shot down after being sighted in parts of the city on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Mayor Brenda Bethune said she has “concerns about how the federal government can allow a foreign adversary to fly uninterrupted from Montana to our doorstep.”
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
wpde.com
Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area
A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WMBF
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
wpde.com
New movie studio to open in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
WMBF
Conway Planning Commission prepares for city’s rapid growth
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is vastly changing, not just in population, but by attracting new types of businesses like hotels. Brian O’Neil has served on the Conway Planning Commission for six years and is in his first year as chairman. He said much has changed...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
wpde.com
Pet of the week: Anonymous ABC15 viewer covers puppy adoption fee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a 9-week-old puppy from Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue. Nobel was born on Nov. 28 and is a male Bulldog mix, according to the shelter. He came to the shelter after being found as a stray and...
Comments / 0