Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Savannah Guthrie saying goodbye to NYC home, willing to take a loss
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017 for roughly $7.114 million — meaning they’re willing to accept an approximate $14,000 loss if the home trades hands for its current list price, plus the cost for renovations over the years. The couple married just three years prior, in 2014. They told the Wall Street Journal, the first to...
housebeautiful.com
'Today' Show Fans Can’t Stop Attacking Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram With Fire Emojis
Savannah Guthrie may be ushering in a certain heart-themed holiday early, and fans can't get over how she did so with her on-air outfit. The Today show co-anchor has been known to spice up her wardrobe over the years, and she did just that ahead of Valentine's Day. During an early January taping of the NBC morning show, she stepped out in a sleeveless hot pink dress. While the color was immediately striking on Savannah, the rose pattern on the material made it seem like she was preparing to celebrate all things romance.
’Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie Gets First Tattoo With Hollywood Superstar: Photo
While taking her friendship with Drew Barrymore to a new level, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie revealed she and the Hollywood superstar actually ended up getting tattoos together recently. While promoting their new Netflix children’s show Prince Power, Guthrie and Barrymore revealed their new ink. The duo explained that they had...
Savannah Guthrie’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Impressively Explains The Stock Market
Stock values change but the cute levels are skyrocketing! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb celebrated five years on Today with a trip to the New York Stock Exchange. In keeping with the theme, Guthrie’s daughter Vale, at all of eight years old, gave a lesson about the stock market.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts announces new career move after ‘months of work and anticipation’
AL ROKER's wife Deborah Roberts has announced a new career move with the debut of her new book after spending 'months of work' putting it together. Deborah took to her personal Instagram account to share the cover photo for her upcoming book of essays. The book, called Lessons Learned and...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Joy Behar’s Sag Harbor Home Has Quite the View! Photos of Her House Outside the City
The View cohost Joy Behar has an impressive real estate portfolio in New York! The TV personality owns both a residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side and a beautiful home in Sag Harbor. She’s shared rare photos of her houses on Instagram in recent years. Joy purchased her...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave
After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
cottagesgardens.com
J. Lo Just Listed This Bel Air Estate with a Beautiful Blend of Styles for $42.5M
Combining lives takes careful thought for any newlywed couple. Add in mansions, movie and tour schedules, children, and staggering net worths and the process must be on another level entirely. A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just tied the knot last summer in an epic wedding no one expected a few years ago. Now in a new era as the Afflecks, J. Lo is looking to shed this exquisite Bel Air haven.
Bernie Madoff’s NYC penthouse taken off market after finding no buyers
Bernie Madoff’s former New York City penthouse has left the market after seven months for sale without an offer, The Post has learned. The notorious three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property first hit the market last year for $18.5 million, combined with the adjacent four-bedroom, three-bathroom unit. Real estate investor Lawrence Benenson purchased the home in 2014 for $14 million, plus the adjacent residence, which he bought for $4 million in 2016. With the $18.5 million price tag, Benenson was hoping just to break even on the sale if he was able to score a buyer. This marks the third time since the...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrate ABC exit with happy embrace in LA
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appear to be thrilled following their departure from ABC. The ex-“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers were spotted excitedly embracing each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, mere hours after they signed exit agreements with their former employer. Robach, 49, was photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail giving Holmes, 45, a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist as she held her up with his arms around her back. In other images, the two were seen laughing together, holding hands and sharing a kiss as they soaked in the LA sun. Holmes dressed casual for the...
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions
A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
