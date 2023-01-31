ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New York Post

Savannah Guthrie saying goodbye to NYC home, willing to take a loss

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017 for roughly $7.114 million — meaning they’re willing to accept an approximate $14,000 loss if the home trades hands for its current list price, plus the cost for renovations over the years. The couple married just three years prior, in 2014. They told the Wall Street Journal, the first to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
housebeautiful.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Stop Attacking Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram With Fire Emojis

Savannah Guthrie may be ushering in a certain heart-themed holiday early, and fans can't get over how she did so with her on-air outfit. The Today show co-anchor has been known to spice up her wardrobe over the years, and she did just that ahead of Valentine's Day. During an early January taping of the NBC morning show, she stepped out in a sleeveless hot pink dress. While the color was immediately striking on Savannah, the rose pattern on the material made it seem like she was preparing to celebrate all things romance.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
cottagesgardens.com

J. Lo Just Listed This Bel Air Estate with a Beautiful Blend of Styles for $42.5M

Combining lives takes careful thought for any newlywed couple. Add in mansions, movie and tour schedules, children, and staggering net worths and the process must be on another level entirely. A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just tied the knot last summer in an epic wedding no one expected a few years ago. Now in a new era as the Afflecks, J. Lo is looking to shed this exquisite Bel Air haven.
New York Post

Bernie Madoff’s NYC penthouse taken off market after finding no buyers

Bernie Madoff’s former New York City penthouse has left the market after seven months for sale without an offer, The Post has learned. The notorious three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property first hit the market last year for $18.5 million, combined with the adjacent four-bedroom, three-bathroom unit. Real estate investor Lawrence Benenson purchased the home in 2014 for $14 million, plus the adjacent residence, which he bought for $4 million in 2016. With the $18.5 million price tag, Benenson was hoping just to break even on the sale if he was able to score a buyer. This marks the third time since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrate ABC exit with happy embrace in LA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appear to be thrilled following their departure from ABC. The ex-“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers were spotted excitedly embracing each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, mere hours after they signed exit agreements with their former employer. Robach, 49, was photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail giving Holmes, 45, a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist as she held her up with his arms around her back. In other images, the two were seen laughing together, holding hands and sharing a kiss as they soaked in the LA sun. Holmes dressed casual for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...

