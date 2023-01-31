Savannah Guthrie may be ushering in a certain heart-themed holiday early, and fans can't get over how she did so with her on-air outfit. The Today show co-anchor has been known to spice up her wardrobe over the years, and she did just that ahead of Valentine's Day. During an early January taping of the NBC morning show, she stepped out in a sleeveless hot pink dress. While the color was immediately striking on Savannah, the rose pattern on the material made it seem like she was preparing to celebrate all things romance.

