Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Related
erienewsnow.com
Two Arrested Following Dual Drug Raids In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were arrested following dual drug raids and a traffic stop in Jamestown this week. On Monday, the Jamestown Police Department executed two consecutive search warrants at 144 Park Street, the lower apartment, and 116 Park Street, the upper apartment. At both...
yourdailylocal.com
Preliminary Hearing Continued for Youngsville Woman Charged in Drug Death Case
WARREN, Pa. – A preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday (Feb. 1) for a Youngsville woman charged with drug delivery resulting in death has been continued. Stephanie Kightlinger remains in the Warren County Jail after failing to post $125,000 bail on charges that also include five counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and one count of Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.
venangoextra.com
Man facing drug, assault charges after Pleasantville incident
An Erie County man is facing drug and assault charges in connection with an incident early Tuesday morning in Pleasantville. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on South Main Street in Pleasantville at about 1:15 a.m. after Venango County 911 heard something about a gun in the background of a 911 hang-up call.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Accused of Threatening Someone in Presence of Child
A well-being check Wednesday morning at an address on Jamestown's west side has led to charges against a city woman. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 9:00 AM to check on 29-year-old Amber Hitchcock. Officers say that upon further investigation and according to multiple people on scene, Hitchcock allegedly threatened someone's life in the presence of her child Tuesday evening, causing the child to begin crying, place his hands over his ears, and asking her to stop. Hitchcock was arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. She was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
chautauquatoday.com
Cattaraugus County man sentenced for attempting to murder girlfriend in Collins
An Olean man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for attempting to murder his girlfriend in the town of Collins last March. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges sentenced 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with the intent to cause her death, according to Flynn. The crime occurred on March 31 inside the victim's residence. Flynn says Melkioty also beat the victim and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault. Melkioty pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a Class B violent felony, on November 30. The plea from Melkioty came on the same morning that jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial. Judge Haendiges also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and her children, which remains in effect until April 1, 2045.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
erienewsnow.com
Man Faces Felony Charges in Theft of Nearly $20K from Jeep Raffle
An Erie man has been arraigned on felony charges in the theft of nearly $20,000 from at least 210 people in a Jeep raffle. Preston Devenney, 53, faces charges including theft by deception, intent to promote unlawful activity and two counts of forgery. It happened at the Great Lakes Jeep...
Woman pleads guilty to running over trooper during protest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge for running over and injuring a New York State trooper during a protest, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Deyanna Davis pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree Wednesday afternoon, the day jury selection was […]
wesb.com
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
chautauquatoday.com
Gerry woman charged after report of trespass in progress
A Gerry woman is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to a report of a trespass in progress on Webster Road in the town of Portland on Monday. An investigation found that 36-year-old Amanda Sendall was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine shortly after 2:15 PM. She was also accused of attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle located on the property. Sendall has been charged with trespassing, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Sendall also had active warrants out of the town of Hanover for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. She transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and remanded.
Incarcerated man accused of assault in holding center again
Wright is currently being held without bail following an arrest in August on assault and sexual abuse charges.
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to assault for driving through police blockade
The district attorney's office announced a Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to assault for driving through a police blockade on Bailey Avenue in June 2020.
Teen sentenced in connection to five armed robberies in Buffalo
According to the district attorney's office, the teen committed five armed robberies between March 2022 and August 2022.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Accused of Punching Hotel Worker
A Bradford man was arrested on assault charges. According to Police, 24-year-old Austin Crooks punched an employee at the OYO Hotel during an argument on January 2nd. A warrant was issued for Crooks’ arrest, and the Foster Township Police took him into custody on Wednesday. He was remanded to...
Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam
An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
wnymedia.net
BUFFALO WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE FOR RECKLESSLY DRIVING THROUGH POLICE BLOCKADE AND RUNNING OVER STATE TROOPER DURING PROTEST
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 33-year-old Deyanna J. Davis of Buffalo pleaded guilty this afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in her trial.
chautauquatoday.com
Traffic Stop in Jamestown Results in Drug Arrest
A Jamestown man is facing a total of nine drug charges following a traffic stop Monday afternoon on the city's west side. A Jamestown Police K-9 unit pulled over a vehicle on West 6th Street at Clinton Street at about 1:45 PM for a traffic violation. Officers say a passenger, 31-year-old Kyle Lewis, was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin, methamphetamines, suboxone, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the stop. Lewis was arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $10,500 bail.
wnynewsnow.com
Would-Be Thief Caught Red Handed In Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts continue across our region, as criminals look to cash in on the valuable rare earth metals inside. However, thanks to quick police work, law enforcement in Chautauqua County allegedly caught one would-be thief red handed. On Monday,...
erienewsnow.com
Man Hit by SUV, Killed in Warren County
A man is dead after he was hit by a SUV in Warren County early Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Market St./State Route 62 south of S. Main St. in Pine Grove Township around 6:46 a.m. The victim - who has been identified as Bryan...
Comments / 0