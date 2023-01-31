Read full article on original website
Police charge Maine man accused of assaulting deputy
A Sebago man accused of assaulting a police officer was taken into custody. Police responded to a report of a man flagging down vehicles and forcing them to stop near Sebago Road and Folly Road around 3 p.m. Thursday. A deputy located the suspect and a foot chase ensued. Police...
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
