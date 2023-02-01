Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies
The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
All-girls flag football team from Hawaii set for big stage
Island Empire will play at halftime of the 2023 East-West Shrine Game on Thursday.
MLB
MLB event gives college softball players a peek at a future in baseball
Sadly, most young athletes won't ever list "professional ballplayer" on their W-2 -- and those odds don't improve if you're a softball player. So, on Wednesday, as part of the celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Major League Baseball invited 75 college softball players to the office for a day showcasing the variety of on- and off-the-field options available for anyone who wants to remain in the game.
Look: Sports World Is Furious With The NCAA's New Rule
Name, image and likeness has been the most popular topic in college sports for the past year. That won't change anytime soon. Instead of putting together a strong solution, the NCAA will operate under the new "NIL presumption." The presumption is that a violation occurred at a given ...
Southern Airways 2023 Baseball Stadium Guide
It’s Springtime and the smell of fresh grass, ice-cold brews, and some of our favorite specialty hot dogs are in the air! We would like to introduce you to some of the major, and minor, league stadiums you can visit via Southern Airways. See 2 more choices on pages 10 and 11 of our magazine! […] The post Southern Airways 2023 Baseball Stadium Guide appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
