Salt Lake City, UT

lehifreepress.com

Lehi football stars accept college offers

Eight senior members of Lehi’s 5A state championship football team signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the next level in a ceremony at the school this afternoon. Several other players have received offers but are waiting to make their decisions at a later time. Of...
LEHI, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees

An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah

Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties. Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Jordan School District in need of 40 employees

HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah

For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Punxsutawney Phil makes annual, likely incorrect, meteorological prediction

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Despite the fact that spring -- marked by the spring equinox, when the Earth evens out on its axis as the northern hemisphere begins tilting into the direct path of the sun's radiation -- happens at the same time each year, a groundhog in Pennsylvania has made its yearly prediction about whether that day comes sooner or later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

