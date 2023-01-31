Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
BYU Football Brings in Large 2023 PWO Class
The Cougars have added 20 preferred walk-ons from the high school ranks and transfer portal
lehifreepress.com
Lehi football stars accept college offers
Eight senior members of Lehi’s 5A state championship football team signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the next level in a ceremony at the school this afternoon. Several other players have received offers but are waiting to make their decisions at a later time. Of...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
herrimantelegraph.org
Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees
An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders
If the housing market is brutal for real estate professionals and home builders, it’s even more challenging for affordable housing developers that are already trying to keep costs low for renters while also ensuring projects are financially feasible.
kjzz.com
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
KSLTV
Jordan School District in need of 40 employees
HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
KSLTV
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for powerful state position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
kjzz.com
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
upr.org
DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah
For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
kjzz.com
Punxsutawney Phil makes annual, likely incorrect, meteorological prediction
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Despite the fact that spring -- marked by the spring equinox, when the Earth evens out on its axis as the northern hemisphere begins tilting into the direct path of the sun's radiation -- happens at the same time each year, a groundhog in Pennsylvania has made its yearly prediction about whether that day comes sooner or later.
