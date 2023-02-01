ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonisd.org

Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days

Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Katy ISD Virtual School Registration Opens February 1

KATY (Covering Katy News) – Registration for Katy ISD's Virtual School begins Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for the Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters. "KVS online classes are a way for secondary students to acquire graduation credits and/or expand their learning opportunities through paid, online supplemental high school credit courses during the summer and school year," said a statement from the school district.
KATY, TX
thscougarclaw.com

Tomball ranked as area’s top district

Tomball ISD has started the year by being elected the best district of 2023. On Niche and the Tomball ISD website, there are several rankings to observe. The website Niche has been placed in charge of these rankings and is highly rated. They have ranked these districts based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews.
TOMBALL, TX
KSAT 12

University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Combatting human trafficking in Houston: University of St. Thomas president announces collaboration with high school, college students

HOUSTON – The University of St. Thomas announced an anti-trafficking collaboration with college and high school students in the communication department, according to a release. During Human Trafficking Month, “No Trafficking Zone” has partnered with the university to help educate the community and engage students in the efforts to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 University of Houston students confronted by police while rehearsing play

HOUSTON - Theater students at the University of Houston had a frightening encounter with police after a witness mistakenly reported an assault happening, but really, they were rehearsing for a show. The incident happened in November 2022 around 1:30 p.m. when two students claimed to be rehearsing at the loading...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track

The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Houston, Texas

Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy