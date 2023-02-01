Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
houstonisd.org
Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days
Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD Virtual School Registration Opens February 1
KATY (Covering Katy News) – Registration for Katy ISD's Virtual School begins Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for the Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters. "KVS online classes are a way for secondary students to acquire graduation credits and/or expand their learning opportunities through paid, online supplemental high school credit courses during the summer and school year," said a statement from the school district.
'It's heartbreaking': Spring Branch ISD bans book despite author saying he writes for humanity
Two dozen parents urged the district to keep the book on shelves without any restrictions and criticized a decision they believe is not what's best for students.
thscougarclaw.com
Tomball ranked as area’s top district
Tomball ISD has started the year by being elected the best district of 2023. On Niche and the Tomball ISD website, there are several rankings to observe. The website Niche has been placed in charge of these rankings and is highly rated. They have ranked these districts based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews.
KSAT 12
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
Click2Houston.com
Combatting human trafficking in Houston: University of St. Thomas president announces collaboration with high school, college students
HOUSTON – The University of St. Thomas announced an anti-trafficking collaboration with college and high school students in the communication department, according to a release. During Human Trafficking Month, “No Trafficking Zone” has partnered with the university to help educate the community and engage students in the efforts to...
True Animal Vet opening women-owned practice in The Woodlands
True Animal Vet, opening in March, clinic is led by Dr. Lindsay Nicholson and Dr. Kathryn Salcetti. (Courtesy True Animal Vet) True Animal Vet, a new veterinary clinic located at 4524 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, is set to open in March. "True Animal Vet provides full-service primary and urgent...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
ktalnews.com
Retired veteran cannot receive heart transplant unless he finds a caregiver
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Suffering from a massive heart attack in 2020, Brian Harper said he needs a heart transplant and has been denied assistance from programs created to help people like him. Retired U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran Brian Harper said since his heart attack, he has...
fox26houston.com
2 University of Houston students confronted by police while rehearsing play
HOUSTON - Theater students at the University of Houston had a frightening encounter with police after a witness mistakenly reported an assault happening, but really, they were rehearsing for a show. The incident happened in November 2022 around 1:30 p.m. when two students claimed to be rehearsing at the loading...
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
Adults, students involved in fights at Atascocita High School last week, principal says
HUMBLE, Texas — An adult and three students were charged in connection with a fight at a Houston-area high school last week. Another adult was issued a disorderly conduct citation, according to the school district. It happened at Atascocita High School last Friday. According to Humble Independent School District...
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
Click2Houston.com
BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know
HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Houston, Texas
Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
