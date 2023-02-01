British singer RAYE is just 25 years old, but her debut full-length feels like a longtime coming. After slogging it out as a songwriter for better-known artists, battling with her label over delays and persistent sexism in the music industry, her stunning album, My 21st Century Blues is finally here. On this week's show, we give a listen and talk about the ways RAYE navigated and overcame the obstacles to make a breathtaking, expansive and genre-busting album that will likely hold on through to year to be one of the best of 2023.

