Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Two Michigan Bands Nominated For 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class
The Rock Hall has announced 14 acts up for nomination this year.
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
Digital Music News
Range Music & Big Machine Sign Songwriter Geoff Warburton in Joint Publishing Deal
Big Machine Music and Range Media Partners have signed songwriter Geoff Warburton in a joint music publishing deal. Warburton’s songwriting credits span from Shawn Mendes (“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” “In My Blood”) and Machine Gun Kelly (“Love Race”) to Keith Urban (“Polaroid”) and Jake Owen (“Best Thing Since Backroads”).
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
webisjericho.com
Legendary Rock & Metal Bands Snubbed From Nominations For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class Of 2023. According to Rolling Stone, the top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall. While Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine and Soundgarden are among the 2023 nominees, numerous hard rock...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Steppenwolf lack heavy metal thunder on three albums of declining in potency
Steppenwolf box set the Epic Years 1974-1979 is a far cry from the band's million-selling golden era
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Feb. 3
British singer RAYE is just 25 years old, but her debut full-length feels like a longtime coming. After slogging it out as a songwriter for better-known artists, battling with her label over delays and persistent sexism in the music industry, her stunning album, My 21st Century Blues is finally here. On this week's show, we give a listen and talk about the ways RAYE navigated and overcame the obstacles to make a breathtaking, expansive and genre-busting album that will likely hold on through to year to be one of the best of 2023.
R&B Artist Adrian Milanio Tops Charts on Apple, Spotify
Digitalization has erased all geographical barriers, making the world a platform for artists to showcase their talent. Music artists are no exception. Any talent worldwide can find an audience and also build a solid career. You don’t have to be from NY, LA, Atlanta, or Nashville to take the music industry by storm. Adrian Milanio, a popular R&B artist, is a perfect example. Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, Adrian is gaining recognition all over the world on digital music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. His accomplishments serve as inspiration to other independent artists as he continues to grow into international stardom.
goldderby.com
Top 14 songs of the 1980s ranked
What were the biggest hit songs of the 1980s? The decade was dominated by dance songs, traditional ballads and pure rock hits. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard. Disco still reigned as the decade began, with KC and...
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Slipknot Back With Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’
Less than a half-year after Slipknot released The End, So Far — one of Rolling Stone’s 15 Best Metal Albums of 2022 — the masked metal act is back with a new standalone single titled “Bone Church,” a track that has been in the works for nearly a decade. The new song comes paired with a visual dubbed “Yen — Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” refreshing footage from the “Yen” video that was directed by Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan. “On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes...
The 10 Best Live Shows Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance, L.S. Dunes) Has Ever Seen
What are the 10 best shows Frank Iero (L.S. Dunes, My Chemical Romance) has ever seen? Come find out!. As a super dynamic guitarist, Iero has showcased his wide range of influences across a multitude of bands, the latest being the don't-call-them-a-supergroup L.S. Dunes, which also features his good buds Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Tucker Rule and Tim Payne (Thursday) as well as Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria).
Linkin Park are teasing something big to do with Meteora
A countdown on an old-school webpage suggests Linkin Park are up to some Meteora-related business
