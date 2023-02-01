ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Digital Music News

Range Music & Big Machine Sign Songwriter Geoff Warburton in Joint Publishing Deal

Big Machine Music and Range Media Partners have signed songwriter Geoff Warburton in a joint music publishing deal. Warburton’s songwriting credits span from Shawn Mendes (“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” “In My Blood”) and Machine Gun Kelly (“Love Race”) to Keith Urban (“Polaroid”) and Jake Owen (“Best Thing Since Backroads”).
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
iheart.com

Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Feb. 3

British singer RAYE is just 25 years old, but her debut full-length feels like a longtime coming. After slogging it out as a songwriter for better-known artists, battling with her label over delays and persistent sexism in the music industry, her stunning album, My 21st Century Blues is finally here. On this week's show, we give a listen and talk about the ways RAYE navigated and overcame the obstacles to make a breathtaking, expansive and genre-busting album that will likely hold on through to year to be one of the best of 2023.
The News Tribune

R&B Artist Adrian Milanio Tops Charts on Apple, Spotify

Digitalization has erased all geographical barriers, making the world a platform for artists to showcase their talent. Music artists are no exception. Any talent worldwide can find an audience and also build a solid career. You don’t have to be from NY, LA, Atlanta, or Nashville to take the music industry by storm. Adrian Milanio, a popular R&B artist, is a perfect example. Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, Adrian is gaining recognition all over the world on digital music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. His accomplishments serve as inspiration to other independent artists as he continues to grow into international stardom.
goldderby.com

Top 14 songs of the 1980s ranked

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1980s? The decade was dominated by dance songs, traditional ballads and pure rock hits. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard. Disco still reigned as the decade began, with KC and...
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Back With Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’

Less than a half-year after Slipknot released The End, So Far — one of Rolling Stone’s 15 Best Metal Albums of 2022 — the masked metal act is back with a new standalone single titled “Bone Church,” a track that has been in the works for nearly a decade. The new song comes paired with a visual dubbed “Yen — Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” refreshing footage from the “Yen” video that was directed by Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan. “On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes...
Noisecreep

The 10 Best Live Shows Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance, L.S. Dunes) Has Ever Seen

What are the 10 best shows Frank Iero (L.S. Dunes, My Chemical Romance) has ever seen? Come find out!. As a super dynamic guitarist, Iero has showcased his wide range of influences across a multitude of bands, the latest being the don't-call-them-a-supergroup L.S. Dunes, which also features his good buds Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Tucker Rule and Tim Payne (Thursday) as well as Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria).

