Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed
Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Father of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Son’s amazing ability to heal came from his mother
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday
Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Does Kliff Kingsbury want to work for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Maybe all he needs is to buy that one-way ticket out of Thailand.
Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season
It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl champion running back dies
The team announced Wednesday that he had died. He was 68-years-old.
Comments / 0