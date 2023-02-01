ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shingles vaccine guides GSK to higher sales and profits

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bax4X_0kYOriSC00

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has delivered higher profits and revenues after it was buoyed by bumper sales for its shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The London-listed pharmaceutical giant said sales grew by 19% to £29.3 billion in 2022, compared with the previous year.

GSK said its blockbuster shingles treatment brought in £3 billion in sales after 72% growth year on year, driven by strong growth in China and Germany.

Meanwhile, vaccines revenues increased by 17% to £7.9 billion for the year.

As a result, adjusted operating profits increased by 26% to £8.15 billion for the year, edging ahead of analyst forecasts.

Emma Walmsley , chief executive officer of GSK, said the company has also witnessed “good momentum” so far in 2023.

The firm forecast that it expects to record turnover growth of between 6% and 8% for the current year.

It told investors that it is currently developing a pipeline of 69 vaccines and speciality medicines related to the immune system, with 18 of these at the phase three or registration stage.

However, the chief executive officer also said the Government could help support the pharmaceutical sector with more commitment to improvements, particularly in clinical trials and innovation.

“It’s very clear that there is a big opportunity at the moment for the UK in life sciences to make improvements,” she told reporters.

“We are at a tipping point.

“Now in the UK, clinical trials are at a point where relative performance is in decline and that is concerning.

“The Government is undertaking and extending review there and that is one key area for improvement.”

The company added that it “does not anticipate any significant Covid-19 pandemic-related sales or operating profit in 2023” due to binding contracts with governments.

The update comes after a significant year for GSK, which saw it spin off £30 billion consumer healthcare business Haleon, which makes products such as Sensodyne toothpaste.

Ms Walmsley said: “2022 was a landmark year for GSK delivering the step change in performance we committed to, driven by strong growth in specialty medicines and vaccines, including record sales for Shingrix.

“We enter 2023 with good momentum, underpinning confidence in our ambitious sales and profit outlooks for 2026.

“At the same time, we continue to build a stronger portfolio and pipeline based on infectious diseases and the science of the immune system, including our potential new RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine.

“This momentum, together with further targeted business development, means GSK will also be in a strong position to deliver growth from 2026 onwards.”

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

BlackRock Says Bonds Should Be Hot in 2023

For bond investors, 2022 was a year to forget - interest rates skyrocketed and the general rule is that for every 1% increase in interest rates, the bond's price moves 1% in the other direction for every year of its … Continue reading → The post BlackRock Says Bonds Should Be Hot in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The Independent

Why a new Alzheimer's drug is having a slow US debut

The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Two big factors behind the slow debut, experts say, are scant insurance coverage and a long setup time needed by many health systems.Patients who surmount those challenges will step to the head of the line for a drug that delivers an uncertain benefit. Here’s a closer look. THE SITUATIONThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi, from Japanese drugmaker Eisai, in early January. It's for patients with mild or early cases of dementia tied to Alzheimer’s disease.Regulators used...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy