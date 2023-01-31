Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Andrew Barlow: Serial rapist due to be released despite appeal
A man who was jailed for 13 rapes is due to be released despite an appeal from the justice secretary. The Parole Board rejected an application from Dominic Raab to cancel the scheduled release of Andrew Barlow. Previously called Andrew Longmire, he attacked young women mainly in Manchester in the...
BBC
China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic
The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defence confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. China's foreign ministry later expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use...
BBC
Huge earthquake in south-east Turkey kills more than 300
A powerful earthquake has hit a wide area in south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 300 people and trapping many others. The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
BBC
Iran protests: Protesters among prisoners pardoned by leader
Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including many linked to anti-government protests. State media reports the pardons by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions. The pardons come on the eve of the anniversary of the Islamic revolution in 1979. Demonstrations erupted last September following the death...
BBC
Accused was not impaired at time of double killing, says psychiatrist
A forensic psychiatrist has told a court he does not believe a mental illness drove a man to kill a mother and her two-year-old daughter. Andrew Innes, 52, denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke, saying he was suffering from a steroid-induced psychosis. Innes, from Dundee, admits killing Ms Burke and...
BBC
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
BBC
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
BBC
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
BBC
Martin Underwood: Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attacks on women
A former army sergeant who threatened to kill one woman and tried to suffocate another during sex has been jailed for more than six years. Martin Underwood, 48, from Worsborough, South Yorkshire, was told he posed a "significant risk" to future partners by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court. He...
BBC
Tony Hudgell: Adoptive mother shocked over child abuser's prison release
The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell said she was "shocked" that his abusive birth mother will be freed from jail. Eight-year-old Tony had both legs amputated because of abuse by his birth parents Jody Simpson and Tony Smith when he was a baby. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab conceded Simpson's release...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
BBC
Inside the centre dedicated to combating unseen war threats
Mysterious underwater explosions, anonymous cyber attacks and subtle online campaigns to undermine Western democracies - these are all "hybrid threats". The BBC visited a centre dedicated to targeting a relatively new form of warfare which is increasingly concerning Nato and the EU. "It is about manipulation of the information space....
BBC
Hundreds killed as huge quake rocks Turkey and Syria
A tsunami alert for southern Italy has been lifted, the Italian civil protection said. Overnight, the body advised people to move away from coastal areas and warned there was a risk of tsunami waves following the earthquake. Train services on railways near the coast of southern regions were halted for...
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
US searches for wreckage of suspected Chinese spy balloon
US Navy divers are working to recover the wreckage of the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. America's former top military officer said he expected it would happen relatively quickly so that experts could begin analysing its equipment. Fighter jets brought the craft...
Comments / 0