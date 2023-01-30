San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO