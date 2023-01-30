Read full article on original website
Fashion Valley Mall | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
Fashion Valley (also referred to Fashion Valley Mall) is an upscale, open-air shopping mall in Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The shopping center has 1,720,533 sq ft (159,842.7 m2) of leasable floor area, making it the largest mall in San Diego and one of the largest in California.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
Cities with the most expensive homes in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in San Diego metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad
"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
Mas Fuego Cocina and Tequilaria Joining The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Latin Fusion Restaurant and Tequila Bar Planning Third California Location
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
Zero-waste grocery store Local Scoop opens in Encinitas
After studying nutrition in Australia, Katie Fletcher came home to San Diego looking for package-free grocery shopping options.
Enforcement of vendor ordinance leaves key La Jolla spaces empty of sellers
San Diego's regulations, which started being enforced in coastal communities Feb. 1, prohibit vending year-round at La Jolla's Scripps Park, Children's Pool and Coast Boulevard boardwalk.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop | Celebrating San Diego Black-Owned Businesses
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop is a black-owned barbershop located in the heart of North Park, San Diego. More: www.freshlyfaded.com.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
