San Diego County, CA

tourcounsel.com

Fashion Valley Mall | Shopping mall in San Diego, California

Fashion Valley (also referred to Fashion Valley Mall) is an upscale, open-air shopping mall in Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The shopping center has 1,720,533 sq ft (159,842.7 m2) of leasable floor area, making it the largest mall in San Diego and one of the largest in California.
CHULA VISTA, Calif.
CBS 8

New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow)
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
POINT LOMA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

