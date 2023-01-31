ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
VERNON HILLS, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit

HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
HINSDALE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area

How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area. This a “How To” for Americans interested in experiencing the exotic and exciting flavors of Middle East and Arab foods. A lot of Americans ask me all the time how to enjoy a great Arab and Middle Eastern meal and I am happy to help you enjoy the food menu at one of the best Middle East restaurants in the Southwest Suburbs, Zwar Restaurant at 9328 W. 159th Street in Orland Park, which has a growing Arab population. This How-To story should help make it an easy experience.
ORLAND PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
ALGONQUIN, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys

Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program

Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy