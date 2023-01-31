Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Huge Old Town Development Would Remove 2 Gas Stations, Add Residential Tower And Bring Grocer To Former Treasure Island Spot
OLD TOWN — Developers planning to overhaul a series of properties in Old Town, including the vacant Treasure Island building, said the project could include a new grocer, construction on a parking lot and the elimination of two gas stations. Nick Anderson, founder and president of Fern Hill, shared...
Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois
Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
Raising Cane’s Coming to Mount Prospect Next Year
The new drive-through location is expected to open in September 2024
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago
Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.
Suburb is moving annual fireworks show, for safety reasons
A southwestern suburb has decided to change the location of its Independence weekend fireworks show in light of the mass shooting in Highland Park last summer.
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit
HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
O’Hare International Airport Unveils Modernized Terminal 5 with 25% Increased Capacity
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) last week to celebrate the grand opening of the new eastern extension of Terminal 5, a major milestone in the $1.3B, four-year investment to expand and modernize the key gateway at O’Hare International Airport. “O’Hare is a significant...
How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area
How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area. This a “How To” for Americans interested in experiencing the exotic and exciting flavors of Middle East and Arab foods. A lot of Americans ask me all the time how to enjoy a great Arab and Middle Eastern meal and I am happy to help you enjoy the food menu at one of the best Middle East restaurants in the Southwest Suburbs, Zwar Restaurant at 9328 W. 159th Street in Orland Park, which has a growing Arab population. This How-To story should help make it an easy experience.
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
A 15,000-square-foot mansion set on 5.4 acres in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Lake Forest suburb has been left largely untouched since it was designed by the brother-sister team of David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins and built in 1934. “All of the original details have been preserved and...
Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys
Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Former parish president accused of stealing hundreds in donations from Elmhurst church
The alleged thefts were discovered when church officials grew suspicious of missing funds.
Church collections became ex-leader's 'personal piggy bank,' prosecutors say
An Addison man allegedly stole $700 in donations from a church where he had served as a leader, DuPage County prosecutors said. Bond was set at $100,000.
Chase bank in Bloomingdale catches fire after car crash severs gas line
A car crash severed a gas line and started a large fire at a bank in northwest suburban Bloomingdale Friday evening.
