Early in the night, it looked as if Washington State was going to shock USC once again. The Trojans were down 13 points halfway into the first period, they had just lost redshirt junior forward Joshua Morgan to injury, and the Cougars’ big man was well on his way to a career scoring night. Despite all these obstacles, USC rallied together as a team and avenged their New Year’s Day loss in Pullman, taking down Washington State at home 80-70 on Thursday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO