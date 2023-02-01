Bobby Hull is remembered as a legendary goal scorer, but there was one Detroit Red Wings player — and not one of the famous ones — who took great delight in thwarting him. Hull, who died Monday at 84 years old, was one of the most renown and feared scorers in the NHL in the 1960s. Hull, the father of former Wings forward Brett Hull, scored 50 goals for the Chicago Black Hawks in 1961-62, and bettered that with 54 goals, then an NHL record, in 1965-66. That was the season the Wings met their Original Six rival in the semifinals. That they won the series, 4-2, was credit, in part, to utility defenseman Bryan Watson, who shut down Hull, nicknamed "The Golden Jet."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO