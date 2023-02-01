Read full article on original website
WOOD
Gaming with the Griffins: Jared McIsaac
Defenseman Jared McIsaac was selected with the 36th pick in 2018, three picks after Red Wings rookie standout Jonatan Berggren. (Feb. 1, 2023) Defenseman Jared McIsaac was selected with the 36th pick in 2018, three picks after Red Wings rookie standout Jonatan Berggren. (Feb. 1, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast:...
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
How Detroit Red Wings' Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson thwarted legendary scorer Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull is remembered as a legendary goal scorer, but there was one Detroit Red Wings player — and not one of the famous ones — who took great delight in thwarting him. Hull, who died Monday at 84 years old, was one of the most renown and feared scorers in the NHL in the 1960s. Hull, the father of former Wings forward Brett Hull, scored 50 goals for the Chicago Black Hawks in 1961-62, and bettered that with 54 goals, then an NHL record, in 1965-66. That was the season the Wings met their Original Six rival in the semifinals. That they won the series, 4-2, was credit, in part, to utility defenseman Bryan Watson, who shut down Hull, nicknamed "The Golden Jet."
chatsports.com
Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster
The Laval Rocket announced that Alex Belzile will make his second AHL All Star Classic appearance at Place Bell this weekend. La ligue américaine a annoncé la nomination d’Alex Belzile sur l’équipe des étoiles de la division Nord. The American Hockey League has announced...
KESQ
Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick named to AHL All-Star Classic
We'll have desert representation at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! Max McCormick, captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, was selected to represent the Pacific Division in the game. McCormick, 30, will take the place of teammate Andrew Poturalski, who is not available to participate. McCormick is tied for the team...
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
