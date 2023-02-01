ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Lambert in Hot Seat Following Horvat Acquisition

Despite a blockbuster trade, in which the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a first-round draft pick, Aatu Raty, and Anthony Beauvillier, the team may not be done making moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Islanders have a 3-5-2 record over the course of their last ten games, which begs the question, is head coach Lane Lambert now on the hot seat? The doors have been swung open on the NHL coaching carousel as the Canucks became the first team to part ways with their head coach last week.
ELMONT, NY
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE

Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Reasons Canadiens Stand To Benefit From Timing Of Horvat Trade

The New York Islanders making a play for Bo Horvat and an incoming push for the playoffs could also provide the Montreal Canadiens with a few silver linings. The Islanders currently find themselves two points out of a playoff spot and are likely to come back from the NHL All-Star break.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Trade Deadline: 3 Left-Field Fits for Patrick Kane

As trade talk heats up for Patrick Kane, the typical team names get tossed out there when it comes to franchises that would benefit from adding the winger to their roster. The New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, and others have been mentioned here and by other insiders. But, are there teams no one is seriously looking at which Kane himself might see as a potential fit?
MINNESOTA STATE

