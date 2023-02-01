Despite a blockbuster trade, in which the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a first-round draft pick, Aatu Raty, and Anthony Beauvillier, the team may not be done making moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Islanders have a 3-5-2 record over the course of their last ten games, which begs the question, is head coach Lane Lambert now on the hot seat? The doors have been swung open on the NHL coaching carousel as the Canucks became the first team to part ways with their head coach last week.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO