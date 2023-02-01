Asia-Pacific equity markets ended the day up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Seng, which fell 0.52%. China’s Shanghai Composite closed essentially flat, eking out a 0.02% gain while Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.20% and 0.24%, respectively. India’s Sensex gained 0.38% South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.78% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.14% higher, led by Technology. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board except for Norway and Denmark, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open.

2 DAYS AGO