A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Raytheon Stock
The exciting thing about aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) in 2023 is how it's setting itself up for excellent medium- and long-term growth. The near-term outlook is excellent, albeit with supply chain constraints holding back profitability somewhat. But what's more important is how the company will fare...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Do you know the company that owns the building where your local hospital operates? Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. Medical Properties Trust...
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
Wall St Week Ahead-Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)
On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.71 Dividend
Quest Diagnostics said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share. At the current share...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, U.S. bond yields rise on strong jobs report
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dropped more than 1%, while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose on Friday after a shockingly strong U.S. jobs report renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may remain aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation.
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)
Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Guggenheim Downgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)
On February 3, 2023, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $122.44.
Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend
Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share price...
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Dolby Laboratories said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
