Cal fires swimming coach Teri McKeever: 'I was disturbed by what I learned'
After eight months on paid leave, McKeever was finally fired Tuesday.
Teri McKeever, a longtime women's swim coach for Cal, was fired on Tuesday following an investigation into misconduct allegations. She reportedly intends to sue.
Longtime Cal women's swimming coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday following an investigation into alleged harassment, bullying and verbally abusive conduct, the school said in a statement.
Cal Set to Begin Spring Football Practice on March 11
The Bears will stage their Spring Showcase scrimmage on April 15
Spartans extend PWO offer to 2023 Arizona OL Keona Peat
Michigan State football has extended a preferred walk-on offer to an offensive lineman prospect from Arizona in the 2023 class. Keona Peat of Tempe, Ariz. announced on Monday that he’s received an offer as a preferred walk-on to play at Michigan State. Peat is listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and plays for Corona del Sol High School.
What Andy Enfield said following USC men's basketball's 80-70 win over Washington State
USC survived a scare from Washington State, but ultimately hung on to win by 10
Oregon will look for important road sweep with Saturday matchup at Arizona State
The Oregon men's basketball team knew going into the weekend that getting a road sweep of the Arizona schools would be difficult but that a road split would be more than enough progress to keep their NCAA hopes still alive. That goal is still attainable, but now the Ducks enter a game Saturday night at Arizona State in a must-win situation.
flosoftball.com
Puerto Vallarta College Challenge: Oklahoma State, Oregon, Vols Headline
The long wait is almost over. It has been more than six months since college softball was on the airwaves and some of the most talented female athletes in sports today were able to hone their crafts against another team in an official game. In February, the stretch without softball...
thenexthoops.com
UNLV building something big in the desert
A man approached Essence Booker at the end of Saturday’s game between UNLV and Nevada-Reno with tears in his eyes. He told Booker that he had been following the program for more than 30 years and he’d never seen anything like what he witnessed at Cox Pavilion. And...
Jaquez leads No. 9 UCLA past Washington to end 2-game skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington 70-61 on Thursday night. UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) won their 20th straight home game dating to last season and remained in first place in the conference standings.
Oregon, trying to make up ground in Pac-12 bubble chase, loses to Arizona
The squeeze on the Oregon Ducks, the pressure to rise above mediocrity and make a big run toward the 2023 NCAA Tournament, is intensifying. The Ducks are running out of time and opportunities, and one very big chance to rescue their season slipped away on Thursday night in the desert.
