goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Drops Home Contest to UNLV
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team found itself on the wrong end of a 98-57 defeat at the hands of UNLV on Saturday at Clune Arena. The major difference in Saturday's outing proved to be the Lady Rebels' ability to attack the Falcon interior at will, scoring 60 points in the paint, posting an even 30 in both halves, keeping Air Force (12-12, 7-5 MW) at a distance throughout the game. UNLV (22-2, 12-0 MW) closed the day shooting 56 percent (39-70) from the field, while adding a 53-percent clip (8-15) from three-point range.
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Returns to Clune Hosting Top-Ranked UNLV
Air Force (12-11, 7-4 MW) vs. UNLV (21-2, 11-0 MW) Clune Arena | USAFA, Colo. - Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. MT. Watch – Mountain West Network | Listen – XtraSports AM 1300. Live Stats | Game Notes. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. With five wins...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Falls At Nevada
RENO, Nevada – Air Force men's basketball (12-12, 3-8 MW) dropped a 72-52 contest at Nevada (18-6, 8-3 MW) in Mountain West action Friday night. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 18 points. Air Force rallied back several times in the second half and had several chances...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcon Lacrosse Drops Season Opener at No. 11 Ohio State, 15-7
COLUMBUS – The 11th ranked Buckeyes outscored Air Force, 15-7, in the season opener at tOSU's newly christened lacrosse stadium, Saturday afternoon in Columbus. Six Falcons scored goals in the effort including a career first for a freshman Falcon. Ohio State was first to crack the goose egg with...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcon Lacrosse Opens the 2023 Campaign at No. 11 Ohio State
AIR FORCE (0-0) at #11 OHIO STATE (0-0) 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 4. Air Force opens the 2023 regular season against the B1G's No. 11 Ohio State, Saturday afternoon, in the newly christened Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. Action is slated for noon ET. FOLLOW ALONG. The game will be...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force concludes Diving Invitational
USAFA, Colo.- On Saturday, the Falcons ended their time as host of the Air Force Diving Invitational, as two Air Force divers took part in the platform dive. Alex Kenyon qualified for his second finals round of the weekend after posting a preliminary score of 289.65. Kenyon eventually placed 10th overall following a final round tally of 276.15.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force finishes second day of Diving Invitational
USAFA, Colo.- During Friday's competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational, the Falcons competed in the 3-meter dive following Thursday's 1-meter event. Alex Kenyon, who placed 12th in yesterday's 1-meter final round, saw his preliminary score of 273.70 in today's afternoon proceedings place him 25th. Erik Pfaffenbichler's 267.60 was good...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons conclude first day of Diving Invitational
USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons opened the Air Force Diving Invitational on Thursday, as the first of three days of competition at the Cadet Natatorium saw 12 teams compete in the 1-meter dive. Alex Kenyon was Air Force's lone diver to qualify for the final round. Kenyon, the reigning WAC Diver...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force completes opening round of Diving Invitational
USAFA, Colo.- On Thursday, the diving team became the sole focus, as the Falcons completed the first day of competition at the 12-team Air Force Diving Invitational. Gabrielle Peltier was the only Falcon to qualify for the final round of the 3-meter finals after posting a score of 284.65 in the preliminary round. Peltier ended the day as the 12th-place finisher following a final score of 234.75.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Travels To Nevada For Friday Night Game
TV/Stream: CBS Sports Network (Talent: Jordan Kent & Steve Wolf) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: https://nevadawolfpack.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary. 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/23-9, 13-4, 3rd MW. Streak: L4/W1. Last Game: L, 59-52, vs. Boise State/W, 75-66 vs. #22 San Diego State. Next Game: 2/7 vs. Colorado...
goairforcefalcons.com
Kulasingam selected as Preseason All-American by NCBWA
Having been named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier this offseason, junior first baseman Sam Kulasingam has added yet another preseason accolade to his list of accomplishments. On Thursday, Kulasingam was named a Third Team Preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The North Carolina...
