U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team found itself on the wrong end of a 98-57 defeat at the hands of UNLV on Saturday at Clune Arena. The major difference in Saturday's outing proved to be the Lady Rebels' ability to attack the Falcon interior at will, scoring 60 points in the paint, posting an even 30 in both halves, keeping Air Force (12-12, 7-5 MW) at a distance throughout the game. UNLV (22-2, 12-0 MW) closed the day shooting 56 percent (39-70) from the field, while adding a 53-percent clip (8-15) from three-point range.

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO