FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from the AFC ChampionshipChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best Asian and Asian-inspired food in Kansas City in 2023
Kansas City might be known for its barbeque, but that’s not all this cow town has going for it. That’s especially true when it comes to the city’s diverse selection of Asian restaurants. “There's probably an Asian restaurant of some sort in every single corner of this...
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Military.com
Veteran-Owned KC Cattle Company Wants to Elevate Your Super Bowl Party
Chips and snacks are must-haves for a Super Bowl party, but if you really want to impress your guests or your hosts, you want to bring something they can sink their teeth into. Even if you're not a Chiefs fan, you have to admit: Kansas City meats are something to celebrate.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
thepitchkc.com
Fox 4 anchor Matt Stewart’s recommendations from his book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City
You might know Matt Stewart from his job as an anchor at Fox 4, but the reporter is an author in his own right, too. Stewart’s most recent book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City: The People and Stories Behind the Food, published by Reedy Press, a Missouri-based press known for its books about travel and history. Stewart has previously authored a murder mystery novel, The Man from KNEW News; a memoir, The Walk-On: Inside Northwestern’s Rise from Cellar Dweller to Big Ten Champ; and a sci-fi novel, Tripp in Time. You can learn more about his body of work as a writer at his website.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
Johnson County eatery lands on list of most romantic restaurants in America
Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood is the only Kansas City-area restaurant to land on OpenTable's list of the top 100 romantic restaurants.
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
kansascitymag.com
Ombra now offering nose-to-tail butchery in North KC
Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).
KCTV 5
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Home Trends 2023: What’s Hot and What’s Not? Our Home Experts Present Their Forecast
Covid influenced how we want to live, says Will Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. With the second largest HBA Parade of Homes in the country, KC’s Ruder is in a prime spot to notice. “Homebuilders are responding to an intense demand for more space,” he says, now that we work, dine, exercise, play, podcast, and even worship from our homes.
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
inkansascity.com
Into The Trees: A Contemporary Home Near Loose Park Brings the Outdoors In
In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright fell in love with falling water in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and designed a modern house to embrace it. Flash forward—and westward—to 2014 Kansas City. Art collectors Deborah and Tom Macon swooned over three stately oak trees in a backyard near Loose Park. At this stage of their lives, they wanted a deeper connection between daily life and nature.
Amazon Fresh likely to open first Kansas City-area location this summer
Work on a grocery store at Overland Park's Prairiefire development is underway, and city filings hinted the tenant could be Amazon Fresh.
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
