Kansas City, MO

QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
thepitchkc.com

Fox 4 anchor Matt Stewart’s recommendations from his book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City

You might know Matt Stewart from his job as an anchor at Fox 4, but the reporter is an author in his own right, too. Stewart’s most recent book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City: The People and Stories Behind the Food, published by Reedy Press, a Missouri-based press known for its books about travel and history. Stewart has previously authored a murder mystery novel, The Man from KNEW News; a memoir, The Walk-On: Inside Northwestern’s Rise from Cellar Dweller to Big Ten Champ; and a sci-fi novel, Tripp in Time. You can learn more about his body of work as a writer at his website.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Ombra now offering nose-to-tail butchery in North KC

Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Kansas City Home Trends 2023: What’s Hot and What’s Not? Our Home Experts Present Their Forecast

Covid influenced how we want to live, says Will Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. With the second largest HBA Parade of Homes in the country, KC’s Ruder is in a prime spot to notice. “Homebuilders are responding to an intense demand for more space,” he says, now that we work, dine, exercise, play, podcast, and even worship from our homes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Into The Trees: A Contemporary Home Near Loose Park Brings the Outdoors In

In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright fell in love with falling water in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and designed a modern house to embrace it. Flash forward—and westward—to 2014 Kansas City. Art collectors Deborah and Tom Macon swooned over three stately oak trees in a backyard near Loose Park. At this stage of their lives, they wanted a deeper connection between daily life and nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO

