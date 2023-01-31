Read full article on original website
Overview of the Different Types of Respiratory Infections
Experts provide an overview of the clinical presentations of respiratory infections such as COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. Tina Tan, MD: Now that we’re talking about these diseases, Kevin, can you provide a brief overview of the clinical presentations of the different types of respiratory infections? Can you comment on the early onset of the respiratory viral season, especially flu and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] that has occurred this year?
Analyzing Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome After COVID-19 Vaccination
Though rare, Guillain-Barré syndrome can occur after vaccination. Did Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen COVID-19 vaccination increase the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome?. Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare, autoimmune disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Often triggered by a viral illness, GBS can cause severe muscle weakness and paralysis, and even mortality in 5% of patients.
England Eliminates Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
In doing so, the country met the new World Health Organization target. The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the news yesterday that the country had eliminated transmission of hepatitis from mother to child. “We are pleased WHO has confirmed England has eliminated mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B, thanks...
CDC Warns of Artificial Tears Brand Infection and FDA Issues Warning Letter for Mpox Prevention, Treatment
A specific brand, EzriCare Artificial Tears, has been associated with multidrug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition, FDA has sent a letter to companies making claims of prevention and treatment for mpox. The CDC is investigating a multistate cluster of Verona Integron‐mediated Metallo‐β‐lactamase (VIM)‐ and Guiana‐Extended Spectrum‐β‐Lactamase (GES) producing carbapenem-resistant...
FDA No Longer Requires Positive COVID-19 Test to Use 2 Antivirals
The agency said it was revising the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Lagevrio and Paxlovid in order to protect public health. Yesterday, the FDA released letters to Merck and Pfizer, the manufacturers of molnupiravir (Lagevrio) and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) respectively, informing them they have revised the EUAs for these 2 antivirals to allow people with COVID-19 to use the antivirals without a positive test.
Incentivized: Why Drug Development for Cystic Fibrosis has Fared Better Than the Current State of Antibiotic Creation
Can a similar approach that brought breakthrough therapies for cystic fibrosis bring about much needed change to antibiotic development?. Cystic fibrosis (CF) patient advocate Gunnar Esiason is living in a world where advancements in CF therapy have greatly improved his quality of life, but he also remains concerned about a future respiratory infection that could be drug-resistant to all available antibiotics, and may have serious health consequences.
SER-109 Significantly Improves Quality-of-Life for Patients
Patients treated with SER-109 reported a significant improvement in disease-specific health-related quality-of-life, regardless of their clinical outcome. Recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) is a debilitating disease that, if not fatal, causes diarrhea, fever, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and nausea. In addition to the uncomfortable and embarrassing physical symptoms, CDI patients often experience poor health-related quality of life, loss of productivity, anxiety, and depression.
Finding the Source of Gut Microbiome Transmissions
The microbiome may be a source of future investigation and modulation approaches, the study authors wrote. The personal genetic makeup of the microbiome can be influenced by long-lasting close contact, according to a paper published in Nature. Investigators from Italy conducted an integrative multi-cohort study of microbiome transmission in order...
New York City Declares Mpox Outbreak Is Over
New York City has ended their mpox outbreak after months of successful community outreach and vaccination campaigns. After very low transmission for 2 consecutive months New York City has declared their mpox (formerly monkeypox) outbreak is over. The United States’ most populated city was the epicenter of the mpox outbreak, but rapid implementation of various response strategies enabled NYC to stop the spread.
