Florida's DeSantis wants special session to address Disney's status
(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he’s calling a special session that will deal with Disney’s autonomy and other issues "in a week or two." He made the announcement during a news conference in Milton concerning broadband infrastructure grants through the Department of Economic Opportunity for rural areas.
PASCO NEWS: CARES breaks ground on new senior center in Dade City
DADE CITY, FLa.- The non-profit organization CARES held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new CARES Wilton Simpson Senior Center in Dade City Monday. The 6,000 sq. ft. senior center will provide a convenient one-stop facility for elder resources including adult day care, in-home case management services, as well as adult recreation and wellness programs."
PASCO NEWS: Port Richey Wins $160,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects including $160,000 to the City of Port Richey and over $325,000 to Hernando County through the new Safe Streets and Roads for Program. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s...
PASCO NEWS: Detectives search for suspects in New Port Richey T-Mobile watch theft
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police are searching for the four people that stole Apple Watches from a T-Mobile Store Wednesday morning. According to detectives, four unknown subjects, entered T-Mobile located at 5417 US Highway 19 and removed two Apple Watches from the display stand. The unknown male...
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
PASCO NEWS: Detectives looking for two men who broke into a Hudson business
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff deputies are looking for two men that broke into a closed business on US-19 in Hudson. According to detectives, on Jan. 15 between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy 19 in Hudson and stole items. The suspects are described as two adult white males. A suspect drove an older model black Ford F150.
PASCO NEWS: Firefighters battle a barn fire in Crystal Springs
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the 40400 Block of Spoto Road in Crystal Springs Tuesday morning for a reported barn fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported a large barn with smoke and fire from inside. Pasco County firefighters quickly started firefighting operations to help contain the fire.
