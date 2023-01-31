HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff deputies are looking for two men that broke into a closed business on US-19 in Hudson. According to detectives, on Jan. 15 between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy 19 in Hudson and stole items. The suspects are described as two adult white males. A suspect drove an older model black Ford F150.

