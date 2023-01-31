Read full article on original website
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached over a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially an area nine miles south-southeast of Llano, received over three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
Mount Waashington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Gov. Greg Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm. The governor said the declaration will allow the State to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and power outages. The disaster...
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring
KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
