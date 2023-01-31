ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mount Waashington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Gov. Greg Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm. The governor said the declaration will allow the State to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and power outages. The disaster...
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
