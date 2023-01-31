Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock

Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Is Rebounding: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Nasdaq-listed growth stocks have been on the rebound in January after a tough 2022. Reata Pharmaceuticals stock is heating up ahead of a regulatory decision due out in February. Travere Therapeutics is also awaiting a potential landmark regulatory decision later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASDAQ
Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.06, changing hands as low as $18.65 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 23.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
defenseworld.net
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director David L. Porteous Sells 80,000 Shares
NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement. The firm also recently declared a quarterly...
defenseworld.net
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Berkshire Hathaway has cashed in at least $300 million in Tesla rival BYD stock in the past month - as Warren Buffett's 14-year bet continues to pay off
Berkshire Hathaway has cashed in at least $300 million of BYD stock in the past month. The hedge fund has sold off more than 11 million shares in the Tesla rival since January 3. Warren Buffett initially invested $232 million in the group in 2008, with his stake now worth...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy’s, Meta Platforms, Shopify, Tesla, Uber and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy's, Meta Platforms, Okta, Shopify, Tesla and Uber Technologies.
msn.com
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
defenseworld.net
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Shares Up 0.6%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 831.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 6,260.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW) Drops By 7.7%
NASDAQ AEHAW opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Featured Stories. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (AEHAW) Mullen Automotive On Hiring...
defenseworld.net
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)
Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) Stock Price Down 42.8%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Global Group (RELIW) Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive...
Investopedia
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
defenseworld.net
Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $12,202,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 969,579 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1,896.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 432,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 410,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,059 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter...
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Up 1%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
