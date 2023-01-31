Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $12,202,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 969,579 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1,896.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 432,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 410,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO