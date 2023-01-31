ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How home equity compares in each state

By Dom DiFurio
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oh1eA_0kYO1g0N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtUS0_0kYO1g0N00

Many American homeowners saw their wealth balloon over the last two years as the U.S. real estate market experienced an unprecedented frenzy.

Homeowners living in less populous western states, in particular, saw their housing values soar as remote work allowed many white-collar workers the flexibility to move further from urban centers and acquire more space at more affordable prices.

In Idaho, for example, home prices rose a whopping 41% between the third quarters of 2020 and 2022, respectively, according to Federal Housing Finance Agency data.

Portland Real Estate examined real estate data platform ATTOM's quarterly home equity report to see which states have the largest share of equity-rich homeowners in the third quarter of 2022. In the case of a tie, the raw number of homeowners was used.

Even as growth in home prices has slowed in the second half of this year, most American homeowners still saw home equity increase. Households are considered equity-rich, or "house-rich," when the property owner's outstanding mortgage balance is half or less than the home's estimated market value. Nationally, about 48.5% of homes with mortgages were considered equity-rich in the third quarter, the 10th straight quarter of gains.

From 2002 to 2022, Americans have seen the portion of their wealth that's tied up in residential real estate collectively grow by $20 trillion—an upward trend line that grew steeper in 2020 and 2021, according to the Federal Reserve.

Many of the most equity-rich homeowners are located on the West Coast, while the Midwest and South have the fewest. In today's high-interest-rate environment, homeowners have limited routes for tapping the equity they've built up in their homes. Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, rose in popularity earlier this year but could become less attractive as interest rates climb higher.

#51. Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDnkK_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 24.5%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 146,151

#50. Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3wun_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.3%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 644,018

#49. Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZu5d_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.7%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,541

#48. West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGukD_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 29.3%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 38,435

#47. North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188jMZ_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 30.9%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 34,985

#46. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhCLM_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.1%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 202,924

#45. Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgoQ5_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 45,462

#44. Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIWxu_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 461,131

#43. Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otjW4_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,784

#42. Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXLk7_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.2%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 76,696

#41. Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXHjm_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.6%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 214,292

#40. Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlmKi_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.9%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 603,296

#39. Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1GW6_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.5%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 293,288

#38. Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCgOx_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.7%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,039

#36. Washington DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRBWK_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 39,577

#37. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qhFJ_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 155,525

#35. Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7yO8_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 37.6%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 859,318

#34. Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPjdK_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.1%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 409,025

#33. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY5m0_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.2%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 248,445

#32. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZ2lf_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.4%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 238,027

#31. Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQyFA_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.7%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 977,695

#30. Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XbTz_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 39.1%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 413,576

#29. New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGO4x_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.2%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 742,225

#28. Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4TQS_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.9%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 143,265

#27. South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjwBt_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 41.8%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 20,200

#26. Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MWZu_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 42.4%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 452,784

#25. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eneke_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 44.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 814,323

#24. Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EI5p_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.2%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 527,123

#23. New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY7lU_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.3%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 150,080

#22. New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfuGS_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.2%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 1,090,860

#21. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Lsor_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.8%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 431,314

#20. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU0y2_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 50.7%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 959,655

#19. Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tziwd_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 51.5%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 53,671

#18. Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Zr8X_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 53.4%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,706

#17. North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7pFw_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 995,545

#16. Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESrQ1_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.3%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 838,201

#15. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coxt4_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 417,557

#14. New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muBOV_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.1%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 157,349

#13. Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPl6E_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.4%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 739,926

#12. Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzp78_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.8%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 348,239

#11. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3yce_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 56.1%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,507,257

#10. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl2Gs_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.1%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 748,126

#9. Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yURtD_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.5%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,431

#8. Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ynd0u_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 59.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,703

#7. California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfwTz_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 60.6%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 4,015,264

#6. Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbUIE_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 61.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 998,944

#5. Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuvSN_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.0%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 385,344

#4. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRIfX_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.8%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,709,062

#3. Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183vUI_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 63.4%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 926,115

#2. Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfsmu_0kYO1g0N00

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 65.8%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 244,597

#1. Vermont

- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 75.9%

- Total equity-rich homeowners: 14,036

This story originally appeared on Portland Real Estate and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

How states compare by their commercial energy use

When asked about what items in your life use energy, you might think of objects in your home, such as bedroom lights, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens. You might not immediately think of all that energy from the other places you visit on a regular basis. In fact, commercial buildings that people frequent every day—grocery stores, restaurants, offices, warehouses, and retail shops, just to name a few—all use a significant amount of energy to run their daily operations.
Surprise Independent

10 states where inflation is hitting the hardest

Everyday expenses—including gasoline, groceries, rent, transportation and utility bills—are growing at a pace not seen in decades, and 2 in 5 Americans are having a hard time making ends meet, according to U.S. Census data. Experian examined data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey to evaluate which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Surprise Independent

How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short

Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025.
TENNESSEE STATE
Surprise Independent

These are alternatives to teacher licensing requirements across 16 states

The United States was already facing a critical shortage of teachers before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt; the pandemic only exacerbated the problem. To address this, many states are testing out alternative programs that loosen the requirements for obtaining teaching licensure, including considering sufficient education or internship experience in lieu of sitting for and passing a qualification exam. Some criticize these loopholes for supposedly degrading the quality of public education. However, there are a variety of potential benefits that come with introducing nontraditional routes to becoming a teacher.
COLORADO STATE
Surprise Independent

5 charts that showcase the US rental market in 2023

The rental market in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster over the past two years, soaring to new highs in rents and plummeting to new lows in terms of vacancies. About 44 million people rent their homes, according to 2021 Census data. They choose to rent for various reasons, including having more flexibility with a lease, not having to pay for maintenance or property taxes, and needing to save up for a down payment on a house.
Surprise Independent

Infrastructure sectors hit hardest by ransomware

Critical components of U.S. infrastructure, including hospitals and power plants, are increasingly connected to the internet and are at risk of exploitation from cybercriminals lurking in the world's darkest corners. And one specific kind of malware attack has leaders in the private and public sectors sounding the alarm over the...
IOWA STATE
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy