WWE 2K23 is headed to a console (and PC) near you relatively soon, and there's a lot to get excited about in 2K's newest addition to the WWE 2K franchise. In addition to the typical improvements in graphic fidelity and gameplay, 2K23 will also boast a brand new WarGames mode as well as a new twist on its 2K Showcase mode, which will feature John Cena as its covers star. I had the chance to go hands-on with the game during the Royal Rumble festivities and try out WarGames and Showcase, and it was difficult not to come away impressed. Much like My GM did last year, WarGames immediately steals the show, and while I look forward to getting more time with everything else the game has to offer, it's already off to a fantastic start.

23 HOURS AGO