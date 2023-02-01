Read full article on original website
Related
EA has reportedly canceled a single-player game in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe
50 developers are said to have been working on Titanfall Legends
ComicBook
Battlefield Mobile Cancelled by EA
Electronic Arts has announced that its Battlefield Mobile title has been cancelled. A beta for the game took place late last year in select regions, but it seems it will not be releasing to the general public. The move comes as EA is looking to "pivot" from its current direction for the series, and find something that will truly appeal to players. In a press release, EA was quick to point out that it remains dedicated to the Battlefield franchise as a whole, and to Battlefield 2042 in particular. As such, fans can still expect to see a lot more from the series.
dotesports.com
Destiny 2’s excellent Beyond Light expansion is free this month for PlayStation Plus members
One of Destiny 2’s best expansions will be free this month on PlayStation Plus, Sony announced today. PlayStation revealed its lineup of free offerings for the subscription service today, and the headliner is Destiny 2: Beyond Light. The 2020 DLC will make a great offering for PS5 and PS4 players who may be interested in the upcoming Lightfall expansion at the end of this month.
The Sims 5 has multiplayer, but it's "not an MMO"
The game codenamed Project Rene is still "years out"
Is a New Call of Duty Coming Out in 2023?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive an expansion featuring new content in 2023.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
Activision Blizzard exec says The Last of Us' success on HBO proves the Microsoft buyout should go through
Lulu Cheng Meservey sent a message to the FTC after the most recent episode of The Last of Us on HBO.
The Sims 4 is getting a family-focused expansion pack, and fans can't wait
The Sims 4 is finally getting infants
ComicBook
Halo Producer Kiki Wolfkill Reportedly out at Xbox
A number of major changes are happening at Xbox developer 343 Industries, and it seems that could extend to the head of Halo transmedia, as well. While no official announcement has been made, it appears that Kiki Wolfkill may no longer be at 343 Industries. She has not publicly addressed that departure, and neither has Xbox, but as reported by Video Games Chronicle, her LinkedIn profile says that she left 343 Industries at some point in the month of January. In addition to working on the Halo games, Wolfkill was also closely involved with the Halo series on Paramount+, serving as a producer.
makeuseof.com
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: 7 Additions You Must Try
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CD Projekt Red gave Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a new lease of life by releasing its next-gen update in December 2022. That could be both the biggest and last Witcher 3 update that adds new content.
Microsoft Denies Rumor About New Halo Games
Recently, fans discovered that Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees (via The New York Times). The mass layoff was felt around the company, including the developing studios under Microsoft. In a bizarre turn of Twitter-related events, this led to rumors that 343 Industries wouldn't be making future "Halo" games. 343 Industries eventually addressed the rumor mill, confirming that it would continue being in charge of development for the series.
February 2023 game releases: Upcoming titles being released this month
The year is just getting started but its shortest month is already packed with great new games to look forward to. Harry Potter fans are finally receiving those Hogwarts acceptance letters in one of the biggest and most immersive games set in the Wizarding World to date, and the Monster Hunter series is getting a promising competitor.
itechpost.com
#EntertainmentTech 5 Things to Know About the PlayStation VR
Are you ready to enter the world of virtual reality? Then, you should definitely check out the PlayStation VR, also known as PSVR. Developed by the masterminds at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PSVR headset was released back in 2016 and has since taken the gaming and entertainment world by storm.
ComicBook
E3 Organizers Respond to Absence of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo
Yesterday, IGN reported that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping this year's E3 event. The Entertainment Software Association has now addressed that report in a message to members that was obtained by IGN. While the message does not confirm that the three companies will not be attending, it does offer support for ReedPOP, the company the ESA has partnered with on this year's show. E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since 2019, and the ESA's message cites the difficulties with reviving the show after so much time off.
ComicBook
WWE 2K23 WarGames and 2K Showcase Impressions: Off to a Fantastic Start
WWE 2K23 is headed to a console (and PC) near you relatively soon, and there's a lot to get excited about in 2K's newest addition to the WWE 2K franchise. In addition to the typical improvements in graphic fidelity and gameplay, 2K23 will also boast a brand new WarGames mode as well as a new twist on its 2K Showcase mode, which will feature John Cena as its covers star. I had the chance to go hands-on with the game during the Royal Rumble festivities and try out WarGames and Showcase, and it was difficult not to come away impressed. Much like My GM did last year, WarGames immediately steals the show, and while I look forward to getting more time with everything else the game has to offer, it's already off to a fantastic start.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Sheds Light on Switch 2 Release
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed light on what the Japanese video game might look to do with its successor to the Switch. Based on everything we currently know, it seems like 2023 will be the final major year for the Nintendo Switch in its current form. Previous reports this year have already claimed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will end up being one of the final big exclusives for the Switch. As such, the writing is on the wall that a potential "Nintendo Switch 2" is around the corner. And while it remains to be seen when Nintendo might reveal such a platform, new info seems to now be coming about.
Daily Nebraskan
Five dormant gaming series in dire need of a new installment
Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy are some of the franchises that have established a steady stream of installments to this day. However, what about those that haven’t received such privilege? This article will detail just a few of the franchises deserving of another entry. For...
tryhardguides.com
The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack launches on March 16th
The Sims 4 by Electronic Arts is set to release the Growing Together Expansion Pack on March 16th at 10 AM PT. This expansion pack will allow Sims to experience a life filled with significant decisions, memorable milestones, and complex relationships. Discover what The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack has to offer in a new reveal trailer, courtesy of The Sims’ official Youtube channel:
NME
‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ developer files mysterious trademarks for “Fearless Fox”
Hollow Knight developer Team Cherry has filed a trademark in Australia for the words “Fearless Fox”, which appears to be the title for an unannounced project. Back in 2019, Team Cherry filed a Class 9 trademark for Fearless Fox, which meant it was in relation to computer game software.
Nintendo's skipping E3 because it reportedly doesn't have enough games to show
What's Nintendo holding beyond Tears of the Kingdom?
