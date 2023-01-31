Read full article on original website
NASA Consulted About Debris Field if Chinese Spy Balloon Is Shot Down: Defense Official
The U.S. Northern Command has held talks with NASA to determine the debris field if the Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the country were to be shot down. The Pentagon initially gave President Joe Biden the choice to destroy the spy balloon, but recommended against it due to concerns over damage from debris. Spotted in Billings, Montana, late Friday, the balloon is currently moving eastward across the U.S. The Pentagon is not providing regular updates on its exact location. Meanwhile, a second Chinese surveillance balloon was just detected floating over Latin America, according to the Pentagon, which told CNN it does not appear to be heading for the U.S.
1 Dead, Cop Critically Wounded in Memphis Library Shooting
A shooting at a library in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday left at least one person dead and a police officer “critically” injured, authorities said. Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to respond to the Poplar-White Station Library just after 12:30 p.m., the PD tweeted. The individual shot was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer who was shot was transported to a hospital. Few details on the situation were immediately available, with authorities describing it only as a “police-involved shooting” and a “serious security incident.” The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that Thursday’s incident marked the fifth fatal interaction between a police officer and a civilian in the area since December. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy had asked its agents to investigate. The TBI is also probing the recent death of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Black officers; Mulroy’s office is prosecuting the five cops for second-degree murder.
Trump Whines After McCarthy Praises Capitol Officer
In a racially tinged Truth Social post Thursday night, former President Donald Trump once again smeared the Capitol police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt. Trump wrote that he disagreed with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who told a reporter earlier in the day that Lt. Michael Byrd “did his job.”
Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?
Over the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it. Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old...
Why Do Left-Wing Protesters Keep Getting Killed by Police?
On Jan. 18, a small army of Georgia state troopers entered Atlanta’s Weelaunee forest, long guns drawn, to end a months-long occupation by a group of “forest defenders”—and to clear the way for the urban warfare training camp known as “Cop City.” Within minutes, an indigenous protester was dead, felled by a police bullet. Law enforcement sources claim the officer acted in self-defense, but witnesses say the deceased was unarmed.
Cops Find Bodies of Missing Detroit Rapper, 2 Friends
The bodies of an aspiring rapper and two friends were found in an apartment building in Highland Park, an enclave of Detroit, putting an end to a nearly two-week-long search for the trio, two police sources told The Detroit News on Thursday. Armani Kelly, 27, and his friends Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen since the evening of Jan. 21, shortly after a performance they were meant to give was canceled. Armani had picked up Givens and Wicker on the way to a different gig, police said, before they vanished. Earlier on Thursday, the Warren Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested after he was found to be in possession of Armani’s vehicle. The car’s license plate was missing, investigators said. Warren is roughly 20 miles away from Detroit, and it was unclear if the teenager led authorities to the bodies. “I don’t know who to trust, I don’t know who to believe,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, had told The Detroit Free Press shortly before the discovery of the bodies. “But I’m not going to stop.”
Trump Org Pays $1.6 Million Fine for Tax Fraud Conviction
Former President Donald Trump’s family company—notorious for stiffing contractors and dodging bills—has paid the $1.6 million fine it received for its tax fraud conviction in December. The New York County Clerk received the payment in two separate checks on Jan. 24, according to a clerk who confirmed...
