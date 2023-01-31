Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Wayman gets life sentence, no parole, for 2020 murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide for...
wapl.com
Furhman guilty of attempted homicide of school resource officer
OSHKOSH, WI — A jury finds Grant Fuhrman guilty of Attempted First Degree Homicide. The verdict was announced just before 7:00 P.M. Friday. Furhman was charge with stabbing of Officer Mike Wissink with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at Oshkosh West High School in 2019. Furhman was a student at the high school at the time of the incident.
Fox11online.com
Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
wapl.com
Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge
OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Judges Warn of Jury Scam
The Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judges are warning of a jury scam that has hit the area. An area resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a jury coordinator. When the target claimed they never received a summons, the scammer asked for the target’s Social Security number and date of birth for verification.
wapl.com
Fuhrman decides not to testify in school resource officer stabbing trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. That comes after Grant Fuhrman, who is charged in Winnebago County Court with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, decided not to testify on Thursday.
wapl.com
Neenah won’t enforce yard sign ordinance during lawsuit
NEENAH, WI — The city of Neenah will not enforce its yard sign ordinance until a federal court issues a ruling in a pending lawsuit. During a telephone conference Thursday morning, Neenah attorney Kyle Moore informed the court that city officials have been advised to stop enforcement and not take any action against property owners with signs. The suit was filed by two homeowners that were issued notices of violation for signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School for future redevelopment. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the suit on behalf of the homeowners earlier this week. The city had given those with signs until February 8th to take them down, or start receiving daily fines. The two sides will now file written arguments for the judge to consider next month.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 2. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday February 2, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
wapl.com
Lindemann pleads not guilty in collision with On the Loos paddlewheel boat
OSHKOSH, WI — An Oshkosh man accused of operating a powerboat that collided with a paddle-wheeler in the Fox River last summer says he is “not guilty”. Jason Lindemann enters the plea in Winnebago County Court to felony charges of Reckless Endangerment and misdemeanor counts of Failing to Render Aid. Lindemann’s boat allegedly struck the On the Loos Cruise on the Fox back in July of last year–injuring several people on the paddle-wheeler. Lindemann reportedly left the scene, dropped off his passengers, left the boat on Lake Winnebago and didn’t contact police for several days. No trial date has been set.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
wapl.com
Green Bay woman accused of setting fire to her own house while her ex-husband was inside
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay woman is accused of setting fire to her own house. Tracey Lynch is charged in Brown County Court with Arson and Reckless Endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, Lynch started the fire in her Eliza Street home back in February of last year. Her ex-husband was in the house at the time as well.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deliver Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in a drug bust in August of last year. 30-year-old Tessie A. Wells was before Judge Mark Rohrer recently where she was ordered to spend two and a half years in prison, which will be followed by four years of extended supervision. She was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in Sheboygan County, three year ban effective immediately
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Sheboygan County. The deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Lyndon and was a four to five year old doe taken during the 2022...
radioplusinfo.com
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
