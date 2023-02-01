Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
KDS Windsor and the New York Blower Company host grand opening in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two manufacturing companies, KDS Windsor and the New York Blower Company, held an official grand opening Wednesday, welcoming political leaders and community members to the facility. “We are very excited. We have had clients here dating back to the last ten years and now we picked...
wxxv25.com
Wait, what!? Twitter user says Phil no MSU weather grad
Mississippi State’s Professional Meteorology Concentration program got a little shoutout on Groundhog Day. Josh Breslow, a digital journalist at LiveNow Fox based in Orlando, tweeted out to his followers that Punxsutawney Phil did NOT graduate from MSU despite what is listed on the groundhog’s resume. He also tagged Ginger Zee, of ABC’s Good Morning America, who retweeted the post.
WTOK-TV
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Judy Lauderdale
A memorial gathering for Mrs. Judy Lauderdale will be held on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held at Springhill Cemetery, with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
The race is on for Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Lauderdale County having four openings in political offices the 2023 race is definitely on!. Wednesday was the final day to qualify for office here in Lauderdale County. A total of 48 candidates will be on the ballot during the primaries August 8th. News 11 was...
WTOK-TV
Clarke County Court Justice Judge Toby Bartee reflects on Black History Month
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we welcome in the month of February, News 11 also wants to celebrate and recognize Black History Month. Black History Month is a time where we pay tribute to African Americans by honoring their triumphs and acknowledging their struggles throughout U.S. history. In Clarke County,...
WTOK-TV
Final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was the final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County. News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson right as the courthouse closed today. Johnson said there are a total of 48 candidates on the ballot for this year’s election...
kicks96news.com
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club to Host 2023 PGA University Championship
The PGA of America announced today that Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia, Mississippi, will host the 2023 PGA University Championship set for Nov. 13-15. The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will feature 90 players on 18 teams (five players from each school) from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country.
WTOK-TV
If you’re missing the sunshine, you’ll see it Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain completely dominated our Thursday, but it won’t stick around to wash-out our Friday. So, get ready for the sun to illuminate the sky again for the final day of the workweek. There could be some lingering clouds early Friday, otherwise expect a chilly start with temps in the mid 30s. Highs will remain below average in the low 50s courtesy of a cool northerly wind that’ll dominate.
WTOK-TV
Eight Wildcats sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight Meridian Wildcat football players signed their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day. This was one of Meridian’s largest signing classes in recent years. EMCC commit Roscoe Tucker said, “Happy to just be a hometown hero. Just ready to work. Go get some...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Sue Gressett
Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Gressett will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, February 3, 2023 at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Brian Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Chunky, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
WTOK-TV
The MAX welcomes new board member, chairman
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience announced Dianne Walton as a new member of its Board of Directors and Eddie Kelly as its new chairman. Walton has served on the Mississippi Arts Commission Board, was formerly a trustee for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning and is retired from Meridian Community College, where she served as director of admissions and registrar. She is also the past president of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian.
WTOK-TV
Rain, rain, go away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Rain as of now has cleared but showers will pick up once again around lunchtime. Rain will continue into the rest of the evening before heavier rain is introduced early Wednesday morning. Keep your umbrella close because rain showers will stick around for us on Thursday. Relief from the rain is in sight, though, as we approach the weekend.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
wtva.com
Louisville body identified as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities confirmed the body found Monday in Louisville is that of Montevious Goss, Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness confirmed Wednesday morning. Railroad workers found the body shortly after noon in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. The police chief said multiple law...
WTOK-TV
Two Cougars sign with East Central on National Signing Day
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County senior football players, Grey Hale and Cade Mangum, signed their national letter of intent to East Central Community College. They helped the Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs during the 2022 season and finished the year with a 5-6 overall record.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs bring in talented players from Mississippi
Arnett has not been shy about his thoughts on the state of Mississippi and the talent that springs forth out of it. As the day ended on Wednesday’s second signing period, the Bulldogs had the nation’s No. 25 high school or junior college signing class by 247Sports Composite rankings and 16 of the 27 players were from the state of Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Localized flooding is possible for Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! There is a lot going on weather wise this morning. Temperatures are cold, winds are breezy, the rain continues from last night, and there is fog on the roadways this morning. Extra caution is needed before starting your morning commute. Heavier rain is on the way as we near lunchtime today. You do not want to leave your rain gear behind because heavy rain showers will last all day. Luckily though the sunshine returns tomorrow and for the rest of the weekend. overnight lows are taking a dip into the the upper 20s Friday night. Stay dry and have a great Thursday!
Comments / 1