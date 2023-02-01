MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! There is a lot going on weather wise this morning. Temperatures are cold, winds are breezy, the rain continues from last night, and there is fog on the roadways this morning. Extra caution is needed before starting your morning commute. Heavier rain is on the way as we near lunchtime today. You do not want to leave your rain gear behind because heavy rain showers will last all day. Luckily though the sunshine returns tomorrow and for the rest of the weekend. overnight lows are taking a dip into the the upper 20s Friday night. Stay dry and have a great Thursday!

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO