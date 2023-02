STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State let a 19-point second-half lead slip away before holding on to defeat No. 15 TCU, 79-73, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday. The Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) scored 16 of the final 24 points in the game to hang on late. The Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) were down their top two players in Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin Jr., while Oklahoma State starting guard Avery Anderson III was also out due to injury.

