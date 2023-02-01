ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.

Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
CALIFORNIA STATE
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
bitcoinist.com

How You Can Prevent Hackers From Stealing Your NFTs

The nonfungible token (NFTs) sector has increased in popularity in the past few years. The growing innovations in the Web3 space and the Metaverse attracted several participants to crave NFT collectibles. This growing interest can be backed by Juniper Research, showing that the Metaverse will drive more NFT growth. However,...
Gizmodo

How To Change Your Mind About the Permissions You’ve Already Given to Apps and Websites

Apps and websites are always wanting more, aren’t they? More data, more privileges, more control. As a result, you’ll often get a flurry of permissions or cookie pop-ups whenever you open up an app or a site for the first time, pop-ups that you might not always be paying full attention to as you try to get on with the task at hand.
Benzinga

Google Fi User Data May Have Been Compromised In T-Mobile Breach

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Fi shared information with customers about their data being exposed. It appears that T-Mobile US Inc.'s TMUS latest data breach is the reason behind it. What Happened: Google Fi customers are being notified that its "primary network provider" witnessed some "suspicious activity" relating to a...
INSIDE News

Technology and privacy: how to protect yourself in the digital age

In today's digital age, privacy is an increasingly important issue. With the increase in the use of mobile devices and online connectivity, our digital lives are increasingly exposed. This can be a concern since our personal information, such as our photos, messages, and financial data, is accessible to anyone with Internet access.
techaiapp.com

Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping

Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...
The Windows Club

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN not connecting or working on PC

You may encounter the issue whereby the Malwarebytes Privacy VPN is not connecting or working on your Windows computer. It could happen after you recently updated the VPN software or any other Malwarebytes product) on your device. This post offers tailored fixes to this issue. Malwarebytes Privacy VPN not connecting...
TechCrunch

Google Fi hack victim had Coinbase, 2FA app hijacked by hackers

Unfortunately — and worryingly — he had actually not requested a password reset. Regexer, who asked to be referred to by his online moniker for fear of being targeted by hackers again, quickly realized he was being hacked, and his attempts to log into his Coinbase to regain control were unsuccessful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy