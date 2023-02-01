Read full article on original website
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Gizmodo
A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.
Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
Some Google employees didn't know they had been laid off until their badges didn't work
Google is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of workers. The company announced on Friday, January 20, it would lay off an estimated 12,000 employees. That's 6% of its global workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo that the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
bitcoinist.com
How You Can Prevent Hackers From Stealing Your NFTs
The nonfungible token (NFTs) sector has increased in popularity in the past few years. The growing innovations in the Web3 space and the Metaverse attracted several participants to crave NFT collectibles. This growing interest can be backed by Juniper Research, showing that the Metaverse will drive more NFT growth. However,...
Gizmodo
How To Change Your Mind About the Permissions You’ve Already Given to Apps and Websites
Apps and websites are always wanting more, aren’t they? More data, more privileges, more control. As a result, you’ll often get a flurry of permissions or cookie pop-ups whenever you open up an app or a site for the first time, pop-ups that you might not always be paying full attention to as you try to get on with the task at hand.
More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data
An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.
Google Fi User Data May Have Been Compromised In T-Mobile Breach
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Fi shared information with customers about their data being exposed. It appears that T-Mobile US Inc.'s TMUS latest data breach is the reason behind it. What Happened: Google Fi customers are being notified that its "primary network provider" witnessed some "suspicious activity" relating to a...
Technology and privacy: how to protect yourself in the digital age
In today's digital age, privacy is an increasingly important issue. With the increase in the use of mobile devices and online connectivity, our digital lives are increasingly exposed. This can be a concern since our personal information, such as our photos, messages, and financial data, is accessible to anyone with Internet access.
Microsoft just said it's ‘infusing’ OpenAI in Microsoft Teams — here's what that means
OpenAI and Microsoft are bringing their tech into Microsoft Teams Premium via 'intelligent recap,' which will auto summarize your meetings, including adding chapters.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping
Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...
The Windows Club
Malwarebytes Privacy VPN not connecting or working on PC
You may encounter the issue whereby the Malwarebytes Privacy VPN is not connecting or working on your Windows computer. It could happen after you recently updated the VPN software or any other Malwarebytes product) on your device. This post offers tailored fixes to this issue. Malwarebytes Privacy VPN not connecting...
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Wants McDonald’s to Accept Crypto Payments. Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Benefit
The hype around cryptocurrencies is back as everyone shows their unwavering support for their favorite project. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently nudged McDonald’s to embrace Dogecoin (DOGE) for payments. While Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a mere meme coin, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is disrupting the crypto space with its interoperability features....
TechCrunch
Google Fi hack victim had Coinbase, 2FA app hijacked by hackers
Unfortunately — and worryingly — he had actually not requested a password reset. Regexer, who asked to be referred to by his online moniker for fear of being targeted by hackers again, quickly realized he was being hacked, and his attempts to log into his Coinbase to regain control were unsuccessful.
