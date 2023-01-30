Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Six Barnegat High School Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent
BARNEGAT, NJ - On Wednesday, February 1, six Barnegat High School Student Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent with their families and coaches by their side. Below is the name of each student, along with their chosen college and sport:. Bryce Davenport-Virginia Wesleyan University-Baseball. Sign Up for FREE Barnegat/Waretown...
tapinto.net
Ally Sweeney's 35 Points Drives Sparta Girls Basketball to Beat Blair
SPARTA, NJ – Ally Sweeney dominated the court In the first game of the night played in Sparta High School’s gym as the girls basketball squad defeated Blair 57-44. Sweeney put up 35 points; eight 2’s, four from outside the arc and dropped in seven of seven from the foul line.
tapinto.net
Sparta Recreation 2023 Senior Trips
Editor's Note: This advertorial content is being published by TAPinto.net as a service for its marketing partners. For more information about how to market your business or nonprofit on TAPinto, please visit TAPintoMarketing.net or email contact@tapinto.net. The opinions expressed herein, if any, are the writer's alone, and do not reflect the opinions of TAPinto.net or anyone who works for TAPinto.net. TAPinto.net is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the writer.
tapinto.net
Over $38 Million Awarded through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program, Gov. Murphy Announces
MARLTON, NJ — Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver announced Wednesday the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across New Jersey through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. Plainfield, one of 20 agencies to receive the funds, has been awarded $1.6 million; the council voted at its Jan. 23 meeting to accept the grant to provide lead hazard control services in the city this year.
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Sparta's Environmental Commission Swears In New Members at 2023 Reorganization Meeting
SPARTA, NJ - The Environmental Commission of Township is pleased to share that the annual reorganization meeting held on January 12, 2023 established a full roster of volunteer members. The following adjustments were made to commission members:. Kristine Rogers was sworn in an alternate member;. Christine Dunbar was sworn in...
tapinto.net
Jackpot! Lottery Ticket Sold at Mount Laurel Deli Hits for $50K
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- One lucky lottery player picked up a sandwich, a soda and a winning lottery ticket at a Rancocas Woods deli this week. A New Jersey Powerball ticket sold at BJ's Deli located at 115 Creek Road in Mount Laurel was one of five tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball in the Monday, January 30 drawing. These ticket holders each won a $50,000 second-tier prize.
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge Council Meeting for February 1 is Canceled
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The February 1, 2023, meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council has been canceled, due to a lack of an agenda, according to a message from Borough officials. The next meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council is scheduled for February 15, 2023, at 7 pm in...
tapinto.net
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road
WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. An ambulance from Warrington Community Ambulance Corps arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead.
tapinto.net
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
tapinto.net
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
tapinto.net
New Year’s Eve “Shooting” in Warrington Movie Theater Part of a TikTok Challenge
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington police sent to the movie theater on New Year’s Eve for a report of shots being fired quickly realized that they were looking for young people taking part in a social media challenge. Police were sent to the Regal Warrington Crossing movie theater on Easton Road...
tapinto.net
Traffic Alert: Motor Vehicle Accident Causing Traffic Delays in Parsippany
PARSIPPANY, NJ - A motor vehicle accident is causing traffic delays on Rt. 80 in Parsippany. The accident is on Rt. 80 eastbound in the local lanes at mile marker 45. The accident is causing significant traffic backups. This according to breaking news alerts.
tapinto.net
Attempted Murder Arrest After Mahopac Stabbing
MAHOPAC, N.Y.--Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
tapinto.net
Sprinkler System Does its Job with Help from Hillsborough Firefighters
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Township Police received a water flow alarm from Suite 8 at the Amwell Mall, 450 Amwell Road at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, and responded with firefighters and Robert Wood Johnson EMS. When they arrived, they discovered a smoke condition in the rear of the building, s retail strip...
tapinto.net
NWS Issues Wind Chill Advisory for Greater Olean Area
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties. The advisory takes effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are expected. "This...
tapinto.net
Billboard Applicant Seeks More Time from Springfield Planning Board
SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The applicant for an electronic billboard sought, and was granted, additional time to make its case to the Springfield Planning Board. At Monday night's meeting, Township Planning Board chair Jeff Tiger granted Outfront Media’s request to be carried to the March 6 Planning Board meeting. Outfront...
tapinto.net
Hillsborough Resident Reflects on Warehouse Proposals: Am I a NIMBY?
When I was growing up, the city I lived in wanted to build a homeless shelter on the periphery of its developed area. It was where residents, at the time, considered to be out in the boondocks. And yet, the people who lived 100 yards just this side of the boondocks organized, mobilized, and neutralized the effort.
tapinto.net
Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court
WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
