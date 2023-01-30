ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood-ridge, NJ

tapinto.net

Six Barnegat High School Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent

BARNEGAT, NJ - On Wednesday, February 1, six Barnegat High School Student Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent with their families and coaches by their side. Below is the name of each student, along with their chosen college and sport:. Bryce Davenport-Virginia Wesleyan University-Baseball. Sign Up for FREE Barnegat/Waretown...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Sparta Recreation 2023 Senior Trips

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Over $38 Million Awarded through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program, Gov. Murphy Announces

MARLTON, NJ — Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver announced Wednesday the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across New Jersey through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. Plainfield, one of 20 agencies to receive the funds, has been awarded $1.6 million; the council voted at its Jan. 23 meeting to accept the grant to provide lead hazard control services in the city this year.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
tapinto.net

Jackpot! Lottery Ticket Sold at Mount Laurel Deli Hits for $50K

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- One lucky lottery player picked up a sandwich, a soda and a winning lottery ticket at a Rancocas Woods deli this week. A New Jersey Powerball ticket sold at BJ's Deli located at 115 Creek Road in Mount Laurel was one of five tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball in the Monday, January 30 drawing. These ticket holders each won a $50,000 second-tier prize.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
tapinto.net

Wood-Ridge Council Meeting for February 1 is Canceled

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The February 1, 2023, meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council has been canceled, due to a lack of an agenda, according to a message from Borough officials. The next meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council is scheduled for February 15, 2023, at 7 pm in...
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
tapinto.net

Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road

WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. An ambulance from Warrington Community Ambulance Corps arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
tapinto.net

Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
tapinto.net

Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
tapinto.net

Attempted Murder Arrest After Mahopac Stabbing

MAHOPAC, N.Y.--Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
tapinto.net

NWS Issues Wind Chill Advisory for Greater Olean Area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties. The advisory takes effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are expected. "This...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
tapinto.net

Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court

WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...

