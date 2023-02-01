Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Moneyfarm launches first platform as a service solution in the UK
Moneyfarm, the European digital wealth manager, has launched its first ‘platform as a service’ solution in the UK for M&G plc and powered by M&G Wealth, delivered in just 9 months. Moneyfarm has developed a bespoke investment experience, available as an app on both Android and iOS as well as a web application. It is designed to target a new generation of savers, helping them to feel more confident in their investment decisions. Moneyfarm has created a solution for M&G that provides the simplicity of a digital-first investing experience but doesn’t forget that real people sometimes want help from real people, so they have access to dedicated &me consultants.
msn.com
Andreessen-Backed Cybersecurity Software Firm Tanium Taps Next CEO
(Bloomberg) -- Tanium Inc., a cybersecurity software maker that was valued at more than $9 billion in 2020, has chosen Dan Streetman to succeed co-founder Orion Hindawi as chief executive officer. Most Read from Bloomberg. As part of the plan and in support of Streetman, Hindawi will remain active in...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Gem Security and Addressable Make Small Raises
Two Israeli startups just held small seed fundraises. Gem Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup, raised $11 million in Seed funding led by Team8 and Addressable, an Israeli startup that offers an end-to-end solution for Web3 marketing, raised $7.5 million in a Seed round led by Viola Ventures and Fabric Ventures.
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
TechCrunch
Rebar robotics firm Toggle adds another $3M to its fundraising tally
This is certainly a theme of late — as other categories of robotics have struggled to raise, those operating in construction appear relatively unimpacted. New York-based Toggle this morning announced that it has added another $3 million to its coffers as part of a “Series A Extension.” The initial $8 million Series A was announced back in 2021. Japanese firm Tokyu Construction is a first-time investor in the startup, whose total raise is currently at $15 million.
TechCrunch
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation
Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
Big Business Nearly Tripled Funding to Wellness Tech Startups in 2021
Roughly 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental disorder in their lifetime, and 1 in 5 will experience mental illness within a given year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Anxiety, stress and depression are a daily struggle for millions of Americans, and it seems people are starting to take it seriously, including big business.
British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm NCC Group (NCCG.L) said on Thursday it plans to cut more than 125 jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review, while flagging tough market conditions in the second-half period of the current fiscal year.
assetservicingtimes.com
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
thenewscrypto.com
Financial Banking Giant HSBC Forays Into Crypto and Web3
The bank has recently advertised several high-level roles in the cryptocurrency sector. The new hire will report to the Global Head of Digital Assets and the Head of HSBC Open. One of the leading banks, HSBC, has recently advertised several high-level roles in the cryptocurrency sector. Suggesting that it may...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
thecoinrise.com
Meta CEO Confirms Continuous Investment in its Metaverse Program
Even after a turbulent 2022 for Facebook parent company Meta, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has clarified that the firm is not changing course on its metaverse strategy which is known as Facebook Reality Labs (FRL). According to Meta Platform’s released earnings report, the FRL division recorded a loss of $13.7 billion with a revenue of only $2.2 billion.
freightwaves.com
GoFreight raises $23M to automate freight forwarding workflows and expand its workforce
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Accenture Acquires Bionest to Boost Life Sciences Capabilities
Accenture has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm dedicated to addressing complex strategic decisions for leading biopharma organizations across innovative areas of science including precision medicine and diagnostics, oncology, cell & gene therapy (CGT), and rare diseases. Headquartered in New York with a European office in Paris, Bionest's team...
Adva Network Security Layer 2 encryption technology achieves German BSI approval
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Adva Network Security today announced that its flagship 10Gbit/s edge solution with ConnectGuard ™ Ethernet encryption has been approved for the transmission of classified data by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With BSI clearance to transport VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED (NR) information, the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) enables customers to deploy a secure network access device guaranteed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. With comprehensive demarcation capabilities and an optional server blade, the device offers several additional advantages, such as precise synchronization and NFV hosting. Its approval by the BSI will be a major boost for customers with high security standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005865/en/ BSI approval for Adva Network Security’s 10G Ethernet device will prove key for data protection at the network edge. (Photo: Business Wire)
FIS Cuts 2,600 Jobs During ‘Comprehensive Assessment’ of Business
FIS has reportedly laid off 2,600 employees and contractors in recent weeks. The cuts amount to 2% of the FinTech’s workforce, according to a Thursday (Feb. 2) Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources. The move comes as the firm is reviewing its operations at a time when its shares...
supplychain247.com
Global Logistics: Vexing issues linger
This month we planned out an issue of LM designed to help readers better manage through this vortex that has pulled so much productivity out of our operations over the past three years. The goal is to better understand where we are in terms of global services and technology and help shippers control what they can while moving freight during this period where so many of the vexing issues ushered in by the pandemic continue to linger.
Arena Group Launches Artificial Intelligence Partnerships to Leverage Its Deep History
Leading publisher to leverage AI-assisted tools and technology across multimedia platforms after successful pilot.
salestechstar.com
Reltio Recognized Among Notable MDM Vendors in The Master Data Management Landscape, Q1 2023 by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Reltio’s cloud-native master data management solution, notes Reltio’s self-reported go-to-market use cases include location master data, reporting, data governance and compliance. Reltio, the first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) master data platform that accelerates data value for businesses, has been named among notable vendors in the report, “The...
