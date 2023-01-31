ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Valley finale trailer is released and teases Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's showdown

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A trailer for the final episode of Happy Valley has been released ahead of the finale on Sunday.

The 16 second clip teases the final showdown between Catherine Cawood ( Sarah Lancashire ) and Tommy Lee Royce ( James Norton ) after his daring escape from court, before the police sergeant is shown breaking down in tears.

In chilling scenes from the hotly-anticipated final episode, villainous Tommy is even seen breaking into the police heroine's home.

The trailer opens with Tommy's son Ryan (Rhys Connah) being questioned by police about when he last had contact with his dangerous dad.

A series of scenes of the police moving in on Tommy follow as Catherine is heard saying 'he's still out there, he's going to be angry and he's going to be even more desperate and dangerous'.

The short clip ends with a bloodied Tommy appearing to hit somebody on the ground and a final shot of Catherine in tears.

In addition to the trailer, three new photos from the final episode have been released by the BBC showing Catherine looking at photo album.

Another shows the police sergeant and her sister Claire having a heart-to-heart while the third snap sees Catherine in uniform, arriving outside of a house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvaw0_0kYNXFyi00

Viewers tuned into the breathless penultimate episode of the BBC drama on Sunday evening as Tommy Lee Royce revealed his grand plans.

Tommy escaped at the end of the fourth episode of this series with fans learning in Sunday's fifth installment that he planned to run off to Marbella, with his son Ryan in tow.

Viewers admitted they could barely watch the dramatic episode as everything lined up for a dramatic showdown between Tommy and Sargent Catherine, as he revealed he plans to kill her before jetting off to Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dN6L7_0kYNXFyi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjU8J_0kYNXFyi00

It's been revealed that viewers will be treated to an extended episode for the show’s finale.

The critically-acclaimed drama will come to a spellbinding conclusion after 18 episodes, with fans being given an extra 10 minutes of action.

Having returned for its third and final series on New Year's Day after a seven year break, the BAFTA-winning programme has attracted ratings north of eight million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UX7ma_0kYNXFyi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312uZW_0kYNXFyi00

Producers are said to be so desperate to keep the show's climax a secret that they have filmed five different endings.

More than six million viewers are expected to tune in on Sunday to learn how the cat-and-mouse game will be resolved.

But not even the stars know how the drama will conclude, as creator Sally Wainwright wrote several alternative conclusions to ensure no spoilers would leak from the set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlL38_0kYNXFyi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1lbh_0kYNXFyi00

One source close to the show said: 'The scripts were seen by those who needed to see them but even they haven't given away how things will come to an end because the scenes were filmed in different ways.'

The Happy Valley source told Katie Hind for The Mail On Sunday: 'From the beginning of the planning of series three, Sally and her team wanted to end the show in a sensational way and give viewers an ending they won't forget. She also didn't want any spoilers to ruin things.

'It is going to be epic, and all the more so because nobody knows the ending. It has been really cleverly done to keep fans guessing right up until the very end.'

The final episode of Happy Valley will air on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpKIS_0kYNXFyi00

