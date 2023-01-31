Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Colmegna advances to second round
Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna reached the second round of the Cali Open by defeating Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 6-2 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Tuesday. Colmegna, ranked No 401, will play the winner of the match between Colombian wildcard Yuliana Lizarazo and American...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Contreras Gomez advances to quarter-finals
Mexican Fernanda Contreras Gomez, the No 8 seed, won against Chinese Xiaodi You 6-2, 6-0 to reach the last eight of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Contreras Gomez, ranked No 183, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Nadia Podoroska and...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Arango through to last 8
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango reached the last 8 of the Cali Open by winning against Mexican Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday evening. Arango, ranked No 350, will face the winner of the match between Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna and Colombian wildcard Yuliana Lizarazo next.
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Kalieva reaches quarter-finals
American Elvina Kalieva won against Italian Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Kalieva, ranked No 251, will play Argentinian Paula Ormaechea next. The 19-year-old American edged out No 6 seed Hailey Baptiste (5-7,...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Pigossi makes last 8
Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by defeating Cypriot Raluka Serban 6-2, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday night. Pigossi, ranked No 110, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian qualifier Carolina M. Alves and Ukrainian Valeriya...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Watson books spot in quarter-finals
Heather Watson moved into the last eight of the Thailand Open by edging out Na-Lae Han 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Thursday night. Watson, ranked No 160, will face Chinese Xinyu Wang, the No 7 seed, next. Heather Watson edged out Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Parks makes second round, faces Martic match-up
American Alycia Parks edged out Austrian Julia Grabher 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Tuesday. Parks, ranked No 79, will play Croat Petra Martic, the No 4 seed, next. Lyon WTA 250, other first-round...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Paolini reaches last eight
Italian Jasmine Paolini reached the last 8 of the Lyon Open by defeating Russian qualifier Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Paolini, ranked No 66, will face Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. The Italian won against Spanish qualifier Rebeka...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Paolini through to second round
Italian Jasmine Paolini won against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday. Paolini, ranked No 66, will play qualifier Erika Andreeva next. Lyon WTA 250, other first-round results (Palais des Sports...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Andreeva makes second round after Blinkova retirement
Qualifier Erika Andreeva advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open when No 8 seed Anna Blinkova retired on Tuesday at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon. Andreeva, ranked No 134, led 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-0 when Blinkova, ranked No 64, pulled out on Tuesday at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon.
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Fruhvirtova upset by Zidansek in second round
Slovenian Tamara Zidansek advanced to the last eight of the Thailand Open by edging out Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Wednesday afternoon. Zidansek, ranked No 132, will play Chinese Lin Zhu next. Ahead of her victory, the Slovenian...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Potapova books spot in last eight
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, won against French wildcard Clara Burel 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday. Potapova, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Maryna Zanevska...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Kovinic advances to last eight
Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open by beating Hungarian Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday afternoon. Kovinic, ranked No 67, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Montenegrin won against Swiss Viktorija...
tennismajors.com
Benoit Paire starring in a web-series produced by a brand of chickpea-based aperitif biscuits
Benoît Paire and a brand of chickpea-based aperitif biscuits is perhaps the most unexpected collaboration since the partnership between Francis Cabrel and Bigflo and Oli. The Avignon native has been appearing regularly on PAPA Chiche’s Instagram account since mid-January and the reason is now known. A six-episode web series with the former world No 18, broadcast every Wednesday on the brand’s Instagram account, has been launched.
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Van Uytvanck sets up clash with top seed Garcia in round two
Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck reached the second round of the Lyon Open by defeating German Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 76, will face Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. Lyon WTA 250, other first-round results (Palais...
tennismajors.com
All of ATP Top 10 entered to play in Dubai & Acapulco next month
The first Grand Slam of the season is over and the first Masters Series event won’t take place until March but men’s tennis fans will be looking ahead eagerly to the week of February 27, which has two ATP 500 events, in Dubai and Acapulco, with all of the top 10 ranked men entered to play in either of the two events.
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Osorio through to last 8
Colombian Camila Osorio won against German Jule Niemeier 7-6 (5), 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday evening. Osorio, ranked No 73, will face the winner of the match between Czech qualifier Linda Noskova and Egyptian Mayar...
tennismajors.com
January 31, 1993: The day Courier beat Edberg to win his second consecutive Australian Open
On January 31, 1993, Jim Courier defeated Stefan Edberg in the Australian Open final for the second consecutive year (6-2, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5). Aged 22, the American was at the peak of his domination, having claimed four Grand Slam titles in less than two years, since the 1991 French Open. It was the last major title that Courier won, and it was the last Grand Slam final ever played by Edberg, who would retire three years later.
