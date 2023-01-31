Argentinian Paula Ormaechea advanced to the semi-finals of the Cali Open by winning against American Elvina Kalieva 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova and Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second...

