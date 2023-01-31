Read full article on original website
Cali Open: Arango moves into semi-finals
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango reached the last four of the Cali Open by defeating Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna 6-1, 7-5 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday night. Arango, ranked No 350, will play Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next. Ahead of her victory, the 22-year-old Colombian won against Canadian Carol...
Cali Open: Kalieva reaches quarter-finals
American Elvina Kalieva won against Italian Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Kalieva, ranked No 251, will play Argentinian Paula Ormaechea next. The 19-year-old American edged out No 6 seed Hailey Baptiste (5-7,...
Cali Open: Strakhova seals quarter-final berth
Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova beat Brazilian qualifier Carolina M. Alves 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday evening. Strakhova, ranked No 389, will play Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, next. The Ukrainian won against Colombian wildcard Maria...
Cali Open: Ormaechea makes last 4
Argentinian Paula Ormaechea advanced to the semi-finals of the Cali Open by winning against American Elvina Kalieva 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova and Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second...
Cali Open: Pigossi advances to semi-finals
Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Cali Open by winning against Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday evening. Pigossi, ranked No 110, will face Argentinian Paula Ormaechea next. The Brazilian defeated Gabriela Ce (6-1, 6-1) and...
Favourite Garcia sees off Paolini to reach semi-finals in Lyon
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Lyon Open by beating Italian Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 7-5 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday evening. Garcia, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Colombian Camila Osorio and Czech...
Thailand Open: Watson books spot in quarter-finals
Heather Watson moved into the last eight of the Thailand Open by edging out Na-Lae Han 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Thursday night. Watson, ranked No 160, will face Chinese Xinyu Wang, the No 7 seed, next. Heather Watson edged out Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the...
American Parks ousts Kovinic in Lyon to reach first WTA 250 semi-final
American Alycia Parks beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Russian Anastasia Potapova, the...
Lyon Open: Osorio books spot in semi-finals
Colombian Camila Osorio defeated Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move into the last four of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday evening. Osorio, ranked No 73, will play Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. The 21-year-old Colombian won against...
Lyon Open: Belgian Zanevska earns clash with Parks in semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska moved into the last four of the Lyon Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Zanevska, ranked No 93, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Belgian won against Hungarian...
Lyon Open: Noskova makes last eight
Czech qualifier Linda Noskova won against Egyptian Mayar Sherif, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday evening. Noskova, ranked No 56, will face Colombian Camila Osorio next. Ahead of her victory,...
Lyon Open: Italy’s Paolini sets up quarter-final against top seed Garcia
Italian Jasmine Paolini reached the quarter-finalsof the Lyon Open by defeating Russian qualifier Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Paolini, ranked No 66, will face Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. Back at it 👐. 🇮🇹 Jasmine Paolini reaches the...
Thailand Open: Andreescu survives late wobble to reach semi-finals
Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, survived a late wobble before reaching the semi-finals of the Thailand Open by defeating Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 5 seed, 6-0, 7-6 (3) at the True Arena Hua Hin on Friday afternoon. The former US Open champion led 6-0, 5-1 and was broken...
Top seed Garcia recovers from slow start to reach quarter-finals in Lyon
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, won against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Garcia, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Italian Jasmine Paolini and...
Lyon Open: Potapova books spot in last eight
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, won against French wildcard Clara Burel 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday. Potapova, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Maryna Zanevska...
Thailand Open: Tsurenko books spot in last four
Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko defeated German Tatjana Maria, the No 6 seed, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the last four of the Thailand Open at the True Arena Hua Hin on Friday afternoon. Tsurenko, ranked No 136, will play Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, who beat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 5 seed, next.
